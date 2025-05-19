Bishop Bonegas is trending after his video with Zionfelix went viral on social media

He called out persons who have issues with him taking money from persons who come to him with their problems

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on his comments

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The General Overseer of Great Fire Pentecostal International Ministry, Bishop Dr Daniel Kissi Bonegas, has stirred reactions after his interview with Ghanaian content creator ZionFelix went viral.

This comes after he opined that it was not wrong for him and other men of God to demand money from Christians for their services.

Bishop Bonegas slams people who believe men of God should not accept money for their service. Photo credit: @Zionfelix TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

Setting the record straight, the controversial man of God disclosed that he was in full-time ministry.

In this vein, Bishop Bonegas indicated that money plays a key role in his ministry and even detailed the money he pumps into his church to sustain the work of God.

"I don’t see a problem with you paying money when you are going to meet a man of God, nor do I see why it should be difficult for you. Just recently, I bought iron rods worth GHc 100,000 for an ongoing project at my place. I bought cement worth GHc 60,000. Imagine I am doing this for the children of God so they get a good washroom. So, when you come hoping to get things for free, what chair will you sit on? How will I power the air conditioner? I cannot go to the Electricity Company and tell them that I am Bishop Bonegas, so they should give me prepaid. The same Zionfelix will need to be prepaid for his hotel; I also need to be prepaid for the church. We do not have hotel chandeliers and church chandeliers.

Quizzed on his take about men of God demanding money for their services, Bishop Bonegas said Christians should be willing to pay if they want their problems solved.

"When you go to a pastor, don’t even wait for him to ask. You can go to a wedding and spray money,how much more someone like me, who can take you out of your trouble? If you are giving money and you are pained, then leave with your problem. I don’t know why it should be difficult for you if you are giving me money. What I am against is someone, under the guise of a pastor, defrauding you. Giving a pastor money is not a sin.”

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian reacts to Bishop Boengas' comment.

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments by Bishop Bonegas.

Adwoa Champion wrote:

"God is not an oracle for you to consult Him for us. Who made you a Bishop? Abeg shift!"

Sarah Adebambo replied:

"I don't blame you. I blame the people who don't read their bibles and continue to give you their money."

James Boateng added:

"No Comments! Cos if I open my mouth to say what is in my head, your mouth will be open and you will be shaking your head. so u de3 let me close my mouth n shake my head. Nyame ne Hene!"

Obinim sacks members over offertory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that International God's Way Church (IGWC) founder Bishop Daniel Obinim went viral after warning his church members against 'small offertories'.

In a video, Obinim told his church members to increase the amounts they pay for offerings to support God's work.

The IGWC leader expressed frustration over the low offerings received, citing the need for higher contributions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh