Lily Mohammed has fired back at Israel Laryea's wife, Louisa, over her comments about her criticism of IShowspeed's passport issuance

The GHOne TV presenter strongly criticised Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's decision to give the American streamer a Ghanaian and had to apologise later

Following the apology, Louisa Laryea made a post on social media, which Lily deemed demeaning and has responded in equal measure

GHOne TV presenter Lily Mohammed has clapped back at Louisa Laryea after the latter criticised her comments about American streamer IShowspeed's visit to Ghana.

IShowspeed was in Ghana on Monday, January 26, 2026, as part of a tour of some African countries, including Nigeria, Benin, Liberia, Cote d'Ivoire, South Africa, Kenya, and Namibia.

Following the conclusion of Speed's visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced that the 21-year-old would be issued a Ghanaian passport.

Lily Mohammed disagrees with Okudzeto Ablakwa

Speaking on her morning show, GH Today, on Wednesday, January 27, Lily Mohammed lashed out at Okudzeto Ablakwa for the decision.

“I must add my two cents to it. Let’s get serious as a country. We like this country; we need to be serious. Then the person comes to Ghana for a day or two, and then you shove the Ghanaian passport into the person’s hands. Wonyɛ serious? Wonyɛ serious?"

"Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, you were somebody that we had high expectations of. You shove a Ghanaian passport into the hands of somebody who comes, who is streaming, who is embarking on his own personal thing.”

She questioned what IShowSpeed had done to merit a Ghanaian passport, adding that acclaimed Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has been projecting Ghana and Africa to the world but has never been issued an American passport for his work.

“You’ve given him a Ghanaian passport. For what achievement? What has he done for Ghana that he’s come to sit on our jollof?

Lily Mohammed's criticism of Okudzeto Ablakwa's decision triggered a backlash on social media, with many accusing her of disrespecting the minister, forcing her to apologise.

Watch a YouTube video of Lily Mohammed's apology below:

Israel Laryea's wife drags Lily Mohammed

Moments after the video of Lily Mohammed's apology went viral, Louisa Laryea, the wife of renowned broadcaster Israel Laryea, took to her Facebook page to lambast the GHOne TV presenter.

In her now-deleted post, Mrs Laryea cast insinuations suggesting that Lily Mohammed was all about looks and not a deep enough journalist with sound reasoning.

"Journalism goes way beyond make-up, skin bleaching, BBL, hair and fashion. Journalists ought to research, court the facts, interrogate data and demonstrate sound reasoning. IShowSpeed_MattersArising," she said.

Louisa Laryea's post landed her in trouble on social media as many online users blasted her for going too far with her critique.

Lily Mohammed replies Louisa Laryea's IShowspeed criticism

Even though her name was not explicitly mentioned, Lily Mohammed shared a screenshot of Louisa Laryea's comment with a reply.

For her, the fact that Louisa Laryea stooped low to make such a comment had given her away as not as intelligent as she was proclaiming to be.

"One would have expected an intelligent comment from someone that touts herself as the same, but you chose to stoop this low."

Lily Mohammed pointed out that the fact that Louisa Laryea was married to a journalist does not in any way make her one because:

"The profession is not sexually transmitted."

The GHOne presenter added:

"I would have very much been open to a discourse with you, but seeing as you have absolutely no substance in that capacity, it would be a complete waste of my time. I do hope you take a GOOD LOOK at yourself in the mirror, next time you want to be as condescending as you have been with your distasteful post. Maybe that will serve as a guide for your future endeavours. Have a good evening. Drops mic."

See Lily Mohammed's Facebook post below:

Abeiku Santana comments on jollof debate

In a related development, the deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Abeiku Santana, has reacted to the jollof debacle during IShowSpeed’s stream.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM on January 27, Abeiku Santana denied reports that the GTA had a deal with Pizzaman Chickenman to ensure the brand received prominence during the global livestream.

Abeiku Santana said the Authority was not aware of how Pizzaman’s jollof got there, as it had been planned for Chef Abbys to cook for the streamer.

