Bukom Banku: Retired Boxer Expresses Joy After Seeing Himself in an RME Textbook
by  Magdalene Larnyoh
3 min read
  • Retired Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko, popularly called Bukom Banku, saw his image in an RME textbook and could not contain his joy
  • The renowned boxer said his image in the textbook was enough evidence that he was a superstar and was celebrated all over the country
  • Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share varied thoughts on Bukom Banku's image in a book

Retired Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku saw himself in a Religious and Moral Education (RME) textbook, and his reaction got many talking on social media.

The book is an RME textbook for students in class five. It is titled Religious and Moral Education (RME) Premier Textbooks for Basic Schools.

Bukom Banku is ecstatic after seeing his images in an RME textbook for basic school. Photo credit: Bukom Banku/Facebook & @eddie_wrt/X
The book was authored by Dr Francis Okoh and approved by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) of Ghana.

On the page where Bukom Banku's image features, there are two pictures of him. The topic under which his image features is skin bleaching.

A photo of Bukom Banku when he was dark was placed next to the bleached version of the retired boxer.

There were questions underneath the image for students to answer, including the adverse effects of skin bleaching.

When Bukom Banku got the book, he was excited that his image had been featured in a textbook without asking about the context. He said the feature in the textbook is proof enough that he is a superstar.

"I'm a great superstar in the nation. Have you seen the book? Before and after? I'm there. Everybody knows me. I'm in the book, so all students who read see me."

Reactions to Bukom Banku's textbook feature

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@aanu004_ said:

"Bukom Banku seeing himself in a textbook and immediately starting to dance is the most Ghanaian thing ever 😂 Respect the hustle though."

@kingpong99 wrote:

"School y3 ooh 😹😹."

@ghanaisnew said:

"This is powerful. Bukom Banku’s story reminds us that true confidence and identity go beyond appearance. Proud to see real-life lessons being used to educate the next generation.❤️‍🔥."

@cracckman wrote:

"Was the bleaching necessary in the first place?"

@donhasal1 said:

"Illiteracy is a disease ampa 🤣🤣🤣."

@Nje_baby wrote:

"I believe he deserves it! It’s just that it is so, so embarrassing that he’s always involved in something “indisciplined”. He is bigger than those stuffs."

IShowSpeed meets Bukom Banku,

In another publicaion, YEN.com.gh reported that American streaming sensation IShowSpeed shared a heartwarming moment in Bukom, linking up with Ghanaian boxing icon, Bukom Banku.

The 21-year-old, who at the time was on a tour in Africa dubbed 'Speed does Africa', had already immersed himself in several aspects of Ghanaian culture before his stop in Bukom.

Social media quickly lit up with reactions, as Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Speed’s presence in the country and his unique experiences with the loacls.

Source: YEN.com.gh

