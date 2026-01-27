Fans were taken aback when Farida Mahama was seen waiting at the Blackstar Square to meet IShowSpeed

The president's daughter sparked conversation online about her simple ensemble and sandals at the star-studded programme

Some social media users have commented on Farida Mahama's humility after the videos went viral online

President John Dramani Mahama’s stylish daughter, Farida Mahama, was among the high-profile personalities spotted at Independence Square on January 26, 2026.

The influencer joined other Ghanaians to welcome American YouTuber IShowSpeed during his first-ever visit to Ghana.

Farida Mahama joins Ghanaians to meet and greet IShowSpeed at the Blackstar Square. Photo credit: @gtv.

Farida Mahama joins fans to meet IShowSpeed

Farida Mahama made a rare public appearance in a simple yet chic red top paired with black leggings.

She completed her look with elegant black fur sandals and carried a peach-colored bottle, while her long, straight hair and subtle makeup highlighted her natural beauty.

The daughter of Sharaf Mahama briskly walked through the crowd to warmly greet IShowSpeed, creating a memorable moment for fans in attendance.

Reactions as Farida Mahama attends IShowSpeed's event

Some social media users have applauded Farida Mahama for supporting Wode Maya as he planned IShowSpeed's first trip to Ghana. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

beeteylarry stated:

"She's living her life like every normal child and I love this for her😍😍."

bishop_studioz stated:

"When a president is working for Good and Best the kids can freely walk out."

richmond_the_barber stated:

"Them spoil everything 😢."

stephenw.manford stated:

"Very humble and low key❤️."

bishop_studioz stated:

"She has a normal life too allow her."

kwakusavagegh_ stated:

"If na Tinibu by now 2000 cars protecting the President daughter 😂😂😂😂😂."

Askia A. Clinton stated:

"The fact that the president allowed her daughter to enjoy her teenage things is so amazing ….power didn’t steal it away from her, and I think she will one day love her dad more for that."

Wode Maya talks about planning IShowSpeed’s trip

Award-winning Ghanaian influencer Wode Maya disclosed that a talented team of local creatives planned IShowSpeed’s African tour.

In a Facebook post, he stated that the 21-year-old streamer’s historic visit to Africa was made possible by dedicated Ghanaians working behind the scenes to ensure its success.

American streamer IShowSpeed rocks a beautiful kente ensemble after his naming ceremony in Ghana on January 26, 2026. Photo credit: @1cliff.

During the tour, IShowSpeed visited 19 African countries in 21 days, capturing the beauty of each location for his global audience.

Wode Maya expressed gratitude to government authorities, fellow influencers, and the thousands of Ghanaians who flocked to Black Star Square to welcome the American YouTuber.

IShowSpeed does backflips in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about streamer IShowSpeed wowing fans with his unmatched energy and love for gymnastics at Black Star Square.

The streamer performed his signature backflip in a small, crowded space, a stunt many described as risky.

While some Ghanaians expressed concern for his safety, the crowd cheered him on as he completed the daring move during a live stream, thrilling viewers both on-site and online.

