Social media personality Highest Eri has weighed in on the ongoing Ghana vs Nigeria jollof debate following IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana.

She explained that the rivalry is unnecessary and that the American streamer shouldn’t have been dragged into the jollof wars.

"IShowSpeed Should’ve Tried Fufu": Highest Eri Claims Ghana vs Nigeria Jollof Debate is Pointless

Source: Instagram

Highest Eri: IShowSpeed should have tried Fufu

The former public relations officer for Ghanaian musician Medikal, Highest Eri, suggested that IShowSpeed could have sampled other iconic Ghanaian dishes during his trip.

She noted that while the streamer enjoyed jollof rice in Nigeria, rice is a common dish worldwide, whereas fufu with light soup is uniquely Ghanaian.

Highest Eri added that Chef Abby could have also prepared banku with okro soup, boiled yams and plantain with garden egg stew, or tuo zaafi to showcase the richness of Ghanaian cuisine for over 50,000 fans.

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions as IShowSpeed eats Chickenman Jollof

Some social media users have commented on Highest Eri's about Ghanaians ' failure to project indigenous cuisines to the world on IShowSpeed's live stream on January 26, 2026. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

bigchris_rocks stated:

"Wisdom is speaking, I think the organisers failed when it comes to the menu... ❤️😍👏👏👏👏."

cloudz__007 stated:

"Chicken man pizza man paa 😂😂.We all have coded locations for jollof.It dey boss my mind keke."

mommieboateng stated:

"TZ, waakye and kenkey kraaa dey."

asantepedro stated:

"Even waakye is there. Ghana de3 we have food oo if the jollof if they gave it to these chefs of the media it could be sweet for him."

mmahaj stated:

"My thought, they should have done kenkey or fufu."

Rufinadarpoh stated:

"I was even expecting waakye."

_pie.sie_ stated:

"The fufu seff plenty joints dey mountains (Akuapem), almost all the towns have fufu. They should have just made him feel some before returning to Accra."

obaapa_aseda_chandon stated:

"Said the same thing …Fufu ,Et), waakye,diehuo."

The TikTok video of IShowSpeed eating Ghana Jollof is below:

IShowSpeed backflips into a bowl of Ghana Jollof

IShowSpeed’s energy continued to delight fans after a relaxing nature-themed massage at Akropong. Upon arriving at Blackstar Square in Accra, he was served a generous bowl of Ghanaian jollof, bursting with rich spices and vibrant flavours.

In a playful moment during his live stream, he even performed a backflip into the oversized pan of jollof, creating a fun and unforgettable tasting experience.

The streamer helped settle the ongoing rivalry between Ghanaian and Nigerian jollof by declaring it a tie, letting peace prevail between the two nations.

The Instagram video is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh