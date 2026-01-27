Bukom Banku has generated reactions following a new video he made about IShowSpeed’s visit to Bukom Boxing Arena

He reacted to a viral video where he was seen snubbing the 21-year-old, indicating that he never meant to disrespect him

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the incident

Ghanaian entertainer Braimah Kamoko, widely known as Bukom Banku, has offered an unqualified apology to famous American Streamer IShowSpeed.

In a video shared on his TikTok page on Tuesday, January 27, Bukom Banku, who looked remorseful, stated that he had taken notice of an incident that occurred when the 21-year-old American streamer visited the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Bukom Banku apologises to IshowSpeed following the incident at the Bukom Boxing Arena Photo credit: @bukombanku/Instagram,@SpeedUpdates1/X.

The video showed the moment IShowSpeed was seen attempting to shake Bukom Banku’s hand as the latter performed in the ring, only to be ignored.

Bukom Banku offers an apology

Setting the record straight, Bukom, in an interview, stated he never intended to disrespect IShowSpeed, adding that he did not notice the streamer’s attempts to shake his hand.

He therefore offered a sincere apology to IShowSpeed, adding that he never meant any disrespect.

IShowSpeed, meanwhile, enjoyed his time at the Bukom Boxing Arena, where he even engaged in a friendly bout.

Bukom Banku, on the other hand, thrilled the crowd with his hit song, “Give Me the Lighter.”

Prior to IShowSpeed’s trip to the Bukom Boxing Arena, he visited Akropong in the Eastern Region, where he experienced a traditional massage at a waterfall and tasted a fresh mango.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Reactions to Bukom Banku’s apology to IShowSpeed

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video have shared diverse opinions on his decision to apologise to IShowSpeed.

@MGTConfirm stated:

"People dey hustle to meet Peller, Peller dey hustle to meet Speed, Speed dey hustle to meet Ronaldo, Ronaldo dey hustle to meet Elon Musk, Elon Musk dey hustle to meet Trump, Trump dey hustle to meet me."

Shatta Addi indicated:

"Bukom Banku, yesterday you did very well with that behaviour."

Muhsin added:

"Banku wey we no dey respect, wey reject hands wey shake Ronaldo before."

Too Muse.Ike wrote:

"You did come back for DG and it’s not a big problem for me …we appreciate."

KLEVORVI opined:

"That is very true, he tried shaking you, but you did not see."

Sowotuom Boy stated:

"You go see say na he wey shake then he was like comot for there na you talk say our jollof nor sweet."

Mathias Alhassan added:

"Accepting the handshake may mean accepting the challenge in the ring."

YOÛNG RÎCH intimated:

"He rejected the second handshake because Speed was trying to snub him when he was trying to entertain him. I watched the live stream."

IShowSpeed pays tribute to Ronaldo in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that IShowSpeed got many hyped up after he hit Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic “Siuu” celebration at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Cheers rang out while phones captured every second, turning the space into a festival scene.

