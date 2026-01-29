Kevin Ekow Taylor has publicly criticised GhOne TV presenter Lily Mohammed over her comments condemning the decision to grant IShowSpeed a Ghanaian passport

Lily Mohammed, in a viral video, slammed Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa as unserious and accused IShowSpeed of disrespecting Ghanaian culture

Kevin Taylor reacted sharply on Facebook, calling Lily Mohammed’s remarks ignorant and loud, and questioned GhOne TV boss Bola Ray’s hiring standards

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Media personality Kevin Ekow Taylor has waded into the controversy surrounding comments made by GhOne presenter Lily Mohammed over IShowSpeed’s Ghanaian tour.

Kevin Taylor slams Lily Mohammed and GhOne TV after she criticised Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for issuing IShowSpeed a Ghanaian passport. Image credit: WithAllDueRespect, LilyMohammed, AbeikuSantana

Source: Facebook

American streamer, Darren Watkins Jnr, popularly known as IShowSpeed, visited Ghana on January 27, 2026, as part of his Speed Does Africa tour.

He visited numerous locations, including the Asenema Waterfalls in the Akuapem Mountains, Hamamat Montia’s Shea Butter Museum, and the Black Star Square, where he tasted Ghana jollof before backflipping into it.

Following his trip, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced that IShowSpeed would be granted a Ghanaian passport after it was determined that he had ancestral ties to the country, having stated that his mother is a Ghanaian.

Lily Mohammed blasts Ablakwa over IShowSpeed passport

In a video initially posted by GhOne TV on January 28 and deleted some minutes later, Lily Mohammed expressed outrage over the decision to hand IShowSpeed a Ghanaian passport.

She blasted the government and the Foreign Minister as unserious and claimed IShowSpeed disrespected Ghanaians by doing a backflip into a pot of food meant to feed others.

Mohammed also said she struggled to see the importance of the young streamer’s trip to Ghana.

“The person comes to Ghana for a day or two, and you just hand them a Ghanaian passport. Wonyɛ serious? Wonyɛ serious? Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, we had high expectations of you. You hand a Ghanaian passport to someone who’s streaming, who is here for his personal content. What has he done for Ghana? And the moment he stepped on our jollof, Ghanaians eat from it. Wonye serious? Let’s put value on our passports,” she fumed.

The TikTok video of Lily Mohammed slamming Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is below.

Kevin Taylor blasts Lily over passport saga

In a Facebook post shared on January 28, Kevin Taylor, the founder of the Loud Silence Media Network and host of the online show With All Due Respect, chastised Mohammed for her take.

He slammed her tirade in strong terms and criticised media mogul Bola Ray, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network, the parent company of GhOne TV, for having low hiring standards.

“Bola Ray and GhOne, where did you find this girl? It's ridiculous to be simultaneously crass, ignorant, and loud! What the heck!" he wrote.

The Facebook post shared by Kevin Taylor is below.

Israel Laryea's wife, Louisa, blasts GHOne TV's Lily Mohammed over her comments on IShowSpeed being granted a Ghanaian passport. Image credit: Louisa Laryea, Lily Mohammed

Source: Instagram

Israel Laryea’s wife slams Lily Mohammed

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran journalist Israel Laryea’s wife slammed Lily Mohammed over her commentary on IShowSpeed’s trip to Ghana.

In a viral Facebook post, Louisa Laryea said journalism was not about wearing makeup, BBL, or high fashion, adding the hashtag #IShowSpeed, leading many to interpret the remarks as a dig at Mohammed.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh