Journalist and social commentator Kevin Taylor has addressed Serwaa Amihere's controversial statement about PRESEC

Kevin Taylor said Serwaa Amihere has done nothing wrong, as she was only making an argument

The Loud Silence CEO's defence of the journalist-turned lawyer has sparked intense reactions from social media users

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian US-based journalist and political commentator, Kevin Taylor, has broken his silence on the claims made by Serwaa Amihere about PRESEC.

Kevin Taylor defends Serwaa Amihere over her controversial claims about PRESEC. Source: @ Loudsilence/Serwaa Amihere.

Source: Facebook

Serwaa Amihere triggers backlash over PRESEC comments

Speaking in a video that has since gone viral, the award-winning media personality, Serwaa Amihere, stated that Presbyterian Boys Secondary School, popularly known as PRESEC, has become a breeding ground for LGBTQ activities.

She claimed the school is now filled with members of the LGBTQ+ community. She went on to claim that the mannerisms displayed by students of the institution prove her right.

The media personality further cited an instance where some PRESEC students ostensibly behaved like ladies during the National Science and Maths Quiz.

Serwaa Amihere gets support from Kevin Taylor after her controversial statement about PRESEC. Image Source: @Serwaa Amihere.

Source: Facebook

Serwaa Amihere apologises over controversial PRESEC comments

The award-winning journalist has since rendered an apology over her remarks that triggered a fiery response from the PRESEC administration. The institution's management and alumni threatened a lawsuit.

“I apologise to everyone who has felt slighted by the comments, especially the PRESEC community and the PRESECANS. I apologise, and I assure you that it won’t happen again,” she stated.

Kevin Taylor defends Amihere amid PRESEC fury

Speaking on 'Loud Silence TV ', Kevin Taylor addressed Serwaa Amihere's claims and the subsequent backlash.

The political and social commentator didn't condemn Serwaa Amihere. He argued that the journalist-turned-lawyer did not do anything wrong, emphasising that he didn't expect her to apologise.

"Let Serwaa Amihere be, she has done nothing wrong", he said.

Based on Kevin Taylor's perspective, Serwaa Amihere was simply having a normal conversation with her co-workers, adding that it is normal for people to have opinions or make arguments in such emotive issues.

Kevin Taylor further argued that he has, in the past, made strong statements about other schools that were not necessarily well-received.

He then used this as a basis to reiterate that criticism or strong negative statements should not be mistaken for facts.

The TikTok video of Kevin Taylor defending Serwaa Amihere is below:

Reactions as Kevin Taylor defends Serwaa Amihere

Social media users took to the comments section to share their thoughts. Below are some of the reactions collated by YEN.com.gh:

Zero wrote:

"Serwaa is blessed to have KT defend her. His voice goes far by the grace of God."

Clara Korankye wrote:

"She apologised because she doesn’t want to stain her brand anymore."

Akua Shatta wrote:

"She said nothing but the truth, even the teachers are aware."

My Claribel wrote:

"That was a harmless argument ooooo. She even said it playfully. We argue about schools with friends all the time and say things about other schools that aren’t true just to feel good about our schools."

Sethlina wrote:

"Exactly my thoughts on this issue! We have all said worse about other schools, and we laugh over it with friends and colleagues, so why is her case different? It’s as if Ghanaians just have something against Serwaa."

The TikTok video of Serwaa Amihere apologising is below:

PRESEC rejects Serwaa Amihere's LGBTQ allegations

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, in a statement released on Saturday, January 17, 2026, the management of PRESEC strongly rejected comments made by Serwaa Amihere, tagging them as false and reckless.

According to the institution, what Serwaa Amihere did constituted an irresponsible generalisation that maligns their students, undermines the integrity of the school, and seeks to attach a stigma.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh