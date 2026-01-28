A journalist has caused a stir on social media following his message to Pizzaman Chickenman

This comes after he admonished the food brand to render an apology to Ghanaians in the wake of the jollof debacle

The customer relations manager of Pizzaman Chickenman has meanwhile reacted to the ongoing criticisms being directed at the food brand

Pizzaman Chickenman has been trending in the wake of American streamer IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana.

This time, the food brand has been admonished to offer an apology to Ghanaians following the jollof debacle during IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana.

This admonition was made by Atinka TV journalist Ebenezer Madudgu on Wednesday, January 28, while discussing the decision by IShowSpeed to choose Nigerian jollof over Ghanaian jollof after Pizzaman Chickenman served him the popular dish when he came to the country

Ebenezer Madudgu stated that the food brand needed to apologise to Ghanaians, expressing concern, saying the pronouncement by IShowSpeed does not augur well for Ghana in its rivalry with Nigeria over who has the best jollof.

Criticism of Pizzaman Chickenman

Frank Duah Poku, the Customer Relationship Manager of Pizzaman Chickenman, has also gone public on the brouhaha surrounding IShowSpeed’s remarks after tasting Ghana jollof.

Taking to his X page on January 26, Frank Duah Poku shared his astonishment at the criticisms from Ghanaians, adding that Pizzaman Chickenman has been serving millions of people and was amused by the reactions over one person’s remarks.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Reactions to IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana

Social media users who commented on the video have shared varied reactions to IShowSpeed’s trip to Ghana and Africa in general.

Darnell Sanders stated:

“My son’s favourite YouTuber is in his fatherland and he can’t be there to see him. But my son brags he went to Ghana before IShowSpeed got there, lol.”

Kang Kang indicated:

“You just became a king just like that, my son. I am happy you met our own Wode Maya. He is one of the best, selling Africa to the world.”

Alexandra Chard added:

“Okay, I never knew who this guy was until my Gen Z son started talking about how his friends in school said he looked like him. Huh! Picture of my son, who is 15 years old. Do they look alike?”

Ogyaba raises concerns over IShowSpeed tour

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prophet Ogyaba has broken his silence on IShowSpeed amid his visit to Ghana.

In a video sighted by the streamer on the TikTok page of the man of God, Prophet Ogyaba lashed out at Ghanaians for running after Speed during his arrival in Ghana, questioning what was special about the 21-year-old.

He claimed that Ghanaians are ignorant of how to make their time useful, adding that the only difference between the streamer and the ordinary Ghanaian is that the streamer utilised social media to his advantage.

