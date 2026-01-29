The award-winning musician, Kwesi Arthur, has become a trending topic online as his legal battle with Ground Up Chale intensifies

Amid his woes, he has shared with Ghanaians on X (Twitter) his earlier dreams before he eventually ventured into music

His genuine statement has triggered massive reactions as Ghanaians stormed his page with questions about his choices

Kwesi Arthur, has taken to his social media platform to open up about his aspirations before he settled on music amid his legal woes with Ground Up Chale.

Kwesi Arthur drops allegations against GroundUp Chale

On January 21, 2026, Kwesi Arthur became the centre of attention after he levelled accusations against his former manager, Glen Boateng, and his record label.

Kwesi claimed he was being asked to pay $150,000 to be granted the rights to use an image of himself for a project.

The rapper also claimed that the label was demanding ownership of his music, as well as everything linked to his brand from 2016.

The acclaimed musician further asserted that he still faces immense pressure from Ground Up Chale, claiming that he has not made a dime from any of his music.

Alarmingly, he told Ghanaians to point fingers at Glen and the label, should anything happen to him.

Ground Up Chale refutes Kwesi Arthur's accusations

Following Kwesi Arthur's rant, Ground Up Chale broke its silence. The label, through its lawyer, claimed in an interview on Joy FM's X space that Kwesi Arthur's insinuations were wrong.

The lawyer argued that the label was demanding the $150,000 based on a clause in a contract that he had signed.

He elaborated that the money they demanded was for the unauthorised retroactive and ongoing exploitation of the product.

On Wednesday, January 28, 2026, media personality, DJ Slim, broke the news that Ground Up Chale had allegedly filed a lawsuit against Kwesi Arthur.

He claimed that the label and its manager were demanding GH₵10 million from the 'Grind Day' hit maker.

Kwesi Arthur shares his dreams before music

After news of the alleged lawsuit broke, Kwesi Arthur, who did not directly respond to the issue, took to his X page to disclose that he earlier aspired to become a footballer.

Sharing a throwback photo to prove his claims, he wrote:

"Had dreams of playing football in Europe when I was little, I could do a little one two. I was always the kid playing with the older boys for C9 Redemption Park. They’d call me up to play for them."

Kwesi Arthur further added:

"This picture was taken at C8 No.2 School Park. Got together with a few players from our youth team Ajax C7, Saint Joseph, C7 AC Milan among others and won the tournament in a day on some frɛ frɛ kɔbɔ tin. Korley, King, Kabu, Ozigi, Shangama, Nii Kwaw, Joshua, me then Razak fight like 10 million times, but we still kick it."

See Kwesi Arthur's X post below:

Reactions to Kwesi Arthur's football dreams

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Ahmed wrote:

"Them sue you for 10 million cedis. You remember you den your squad fight 10 million times."

Unavailable wrote:

"Dream dier we get oo bra Kwesi but Glen issue dey make you regret your life decisions."

Louis wrote:

"You den your paddies fight 10 million times wey dem sue you ¢10 million."

Diddroba wrote:

"So how you go pay the $10 million? herhhh Awurade."

Commentator wrote:

"Masa dem sue u, this no dey need."

