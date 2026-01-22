Samuel Danso Arthur, the father of award-winning Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur, has broken his silence on his son's ongoing dispute with his former record label, Ground Up Chale.

Kwesi Arthur vs Ground Up: Rapper’s Father Breaks Silence on Son’s Dispute With Former Record Label

Source: Twitter

On Wednesday, January 21, 2026, Kwesi Arthur took to his official social media platforms to level several allegations of extortion and intimidation against his former label and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Glen Boateng.

In a post, the Grind Day hitmaker, who was a major cornerstone of Ground Up Chale's success for years, accused the label and its CEO of demanding US$150,000 for him to use images of himself in an upcoming independent project.

According to Kwesi Arthur, his former label claimed to own him, his image, and brand since he joined them in 2016.

The rapper, who claimed to have cut ties with the label since the release of his 2022 album, Son of Jacob, accused Ground Up Chale of failing to pay him any money for the projects he recorded during his time with them.

Kwesi Arthur also accused his former label boss, Glen Boateng, of making several threats on his life and planning to sabotage his soon-to-be-released Redemption Valley music project.

In subsequent posts, the rapper called on Group Chale and its CEO to stop pestering him and allow him to work on his music as an independent artist.

His post went viral on social media, leading to former signees and producers of Ground Up Chale also accusing the label of cheating them out of the income from their projects.

The X posts of Kwesi Arthur, levelling accusations against Ground Up Chale, are below:

Kwesi Arthur's father speaks on son's dispute

In an exclusive interview with Gossips24 TV on Thursday, January 22, 2026, Samuel Arthur noted that his son experienced several challenges during his time at Ground Up Chale.

He noted that Kwesi Arthur informed him that he had signed only a four-year contract with the label when he joined them in 2016.

The rapper's father stated that his son continued to work with Ground Up Chale after his contract ended. He said his son had a 60-40 percent agreement with the label.

Samuel Arthur noted that he received a call from Glen over a year ago, in which he raised some issues and arranged a meeting for further discussions.

Kwesi Arthur's father stated that the Ground Up Chale boss accused his son of owing him and his label some money he had previously received as payment, and demanded a refund.

He said he had sleepless nights whenever his son and his former label crew went on an outing and had to call them several times to ensure their safety.

Samuel Arthur also recounted a conversation he had with his son following his meeting with Glen. He pledged to involve himself in his son's dispute with his former label.

He questioned why Ground Up Chale and its CEO were going after his son despite making a lot of money from his craft.

Kwesi Arthur's father claimed that his son proposed a new contract offer to continue his working relationship with his former label after his time with them officially ended.

The YouTube video of Kwesi Arthur's son speaking about his son's dispute with Ground Up Chale is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh