Lawyer for Ground Up Chale Breaks His Silence on Kwesi Arthur’s Allegations
The lawyer for the record label, Ground Up Chale, has spoken out about the allegations levelled against them by the award-winning musician, Kwesi Arthur.
In the singer's write-up, he accused his former manager, Glen Boateng, and his team members of extortion and manipulation, stating that if anything were to happen to him, they should be held responsible.
Ground Up's lawyer addresses Kwesi Arthur's allegations
Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's X space sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Villa Official, the lawyer claimed that the allegations were misinformation shared to set the label up for public backlash. He added that there has never been any threat of violence.
According to him, Kwesi Arthur's contract ended way back in 2022 after the release of his album 'Son of Jacob', which was loved by many. But he continued to share other music-related stuff. The lawyer insisted that the manager did not stop the rapper from doing this.
He disclosed that in promoting his current project, the singer used video footage and photos commissioned in their previous history, and also incorporated some images owned by the label into his current artwork.
The lawyer explained that the attention of the team was drawn to it, and they served him a notice to refrain from using them unless he was given permission, but he snubbed them.
Ground Up's lawyer clarifies the $150,000 demand
The lawyer claimed the story put out there by Kwesi Arthur concerning the $150,000 was just to blur the real issue at hand.
According to him, the money covers the unauthorised retroactive and ongoing exploitation of the product. He disclosed that the singer used and will continue to utilise the footage in question, the reason for their demand.
Kwesi Arthur's father breaks silence on his son's ongoing feud with his former label, Ground Up Chale
He added that the singer cannot just say that because he is in the images, he has the right to use them.
The TikTok video of the lawyer speaking is below:
GroundUp's response to Kwesi Arthur triggers reactions
After listening to the lawyer, social media users have shared diverse thoughts on the issue.
The Real Roddrick wrote:
"So is it true that he no fit upload songs for YouTube, itunes etc."
Yaw Luler wrote:
"So the contract expired in 2021, and it was extended by 2 years, which ended in 2023, we are now in 2026 so what are you telling us?"
Hayest wrote:
"See, I heard the lawyer putting up this thing, okay fine, if he can perform his old songs, why can’t he use videos of his own image in those pictures and videos in the artwork, while there was no Ground Up Chale logo? Why?"
One Heaven wrote:
"Men in suits, using big English to steal their own people's destiny. Sad Africa."
Efia Odo's throwback post on how Ground Up messed up Kwesi Arthur resurfaces amid controversial allegations
Sam Tei wrote:
"If you use emotions, you’ll not understand the man."
Watch the TikTok video of Medikal firing the label and its executives:
Medikal fires the management of Ground Up
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Medikal, another popular Ghanaian rapper, reacted to the ongoing controversy revolving around Kwesi Arthur's relationship with his former record label, Ground Up Chale.
He fired the management of the label, asking them to leave Kwesi Arthur alone.
His remarks triggered massive reactions from fans and music lovers alike.
