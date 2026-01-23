The lawyer for Ground Up Chale has broken his silence on the allegations made against them by Kwesi Arthur

He denied the artist's claims, stating that the information put out there was just to set the label up for trolls

Music lovers and social media users couldn't bypass the video as they reacted, dropping massive comments

The lawyer for the record label, Ground Up Chale, has spoken out about the allegations levelled against them by the award-winning musician, Kwesi Arthur.

In the singer's write-up, he accused his former manager, Glen Boateng, and his team members of extortion and manipulation, stating that if anything were to happen to him, they should be held responsible.

Ground Up's lawyer addresses Kwesi Arthur's allegations

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's X space sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Villa Official, the lawyer claimed that the allegations were misinformation shared to set the label up for public backlash. He added that there has never been any threat of violence.

According to him, Kwesi Arthur's contract ended way back in 2022 after the release of his album 'Son of Jacob', which was loved by many. But he continued to share other music-related stuff. The lawyer insisted that the manager did not stop the rapper from doing this.

He disclosed that in promoting his current project, the singer used video footage and photos commissioned in their previous history, and also incorporated some images owned by the label into his current artwork.

The lawyer explained that the attention of the team was drawn to it, and they served him a notice to refrain from using them unless he was given permission, but he snubbed them.

Ground Up's lawyer clarifies the $150,000 demand

The lawyer claimed the story put out there by Kwesi Arthur concerning the $150,000 was just to blur the real issue at hand.

According to him, the money covers the unauthorised retroactive and ongoing exploitation of the product. He disclosed that the singer used and will continue to utilise the footage in question, the reason for their demand.

He added that the singer cannot just say that because he is in the images, he has the right to use them.

GroundUp's response to Kwesi Arthur triggers reactions

After listening to the lawyer, social media users have shared diverse thoughts on the issue. Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:

The Real Roddrick wrote:

"So is it true that he no fit upload songs for YouTube, itunes etc."

Yaw Luler wrote:

"So the contract expired in 2021, and it was extended by 2 years, which ended in 2023, we are now in 2026 so what are you telling us?"

Hayest wrote:

"See, I heard the lawyer putting up this thing, okay fine, if he can perform his old songs, why can’t he use videos of his own image in those pictures and videos in the artwork, while there was no Ground Up Chale logo? Why?"

One Heaven wrote:

"Men in suits, using big English to steal their own people's destiny. Sad Africa."

Sam Tei wrote:

"If you use emotions, you’ll not understand the man."

Medikal fires the management of Ground Up

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Medikal, another popular Ghanaian rapper, reacted to the ongoing controversy revolving around Kwesi Arthur's relationship with his former record label, Ground Up Chale.

He fired the management of the label, asking them to leave Kwesi Arthur alone.

His remarks triggered massive reactions from fans and music lovers alike.

