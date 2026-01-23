Shatta Wale Breaks Silence on Kwesi Arthur and Ground Up Chale Saga
Charles Nii Armah Mensah, widely known as Shatta Wale, has finally intervened in the ongoing saga between Kwesi Arthur and Ground Up Chale.
On January 22, 2026, Ghanaians woke up to a heart-wrenching post by one of Ghana's best musicians. In his message, he accused his former label and its management of extortion, threat, and manipulation.
According to him, he was being prevented from using his own images for an upcoming project that he is working on. This triggered massive reactions from colleagues in the entertainment industry as well as his fans.
Following his allegations, the label's lawyer stormed Joy FM's X space show to share their side of the story.
According to him, the footage in question is the intellectual property of Ground Up Chale as it was recorded during his tenure with the label. He claimed the artist doesn't have the right to the images just because he appeared in them.
He went on to say that, after realising these copyrighted footages were being used by the singer, they wrote to him to desist from that, but he turned a deaf ear to their notice.
This, he said, triggered a follow-up notice demanding written acknowledgement of unauthorised use of Ground Up-owned visual materials and others, which included payment of $150,000.
Explaining what the money was for, the lawyer stated that it was for the unauthorised retroactive and ongoing exploitation of the products.
Wale reacts to Kwesi, Ground Up saga
Speaking in a TikTok live session, the award-winning artist explained that Kwesi Arthur can not use public sympathy to win the case.
According to Shatta, he signed the contract, and so the only way for him to clear himself is to pay the money in question.
He further called on other artists, including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Medikal, and others, to come together and contribute to support him.
He disclosed his willingness to donate his quota and advised the industry members to be there for each other.
Shatta also asked Kwesi Arthur to come and see him so that he could help him with tips on how to succeed in the music industry.
Wale's readiness to help Kwesi sparks reactions
The dancehall artist's intervention has triggered massive comments on social media. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Okese wrote:
"Shatta wale one love bro, thanks for the support and suggestions."
Adjoa Adiepena wrote:
"Shatta wale will always be my Best Artist. I love him so much."
The Social Science wrote:
"Shatta Wale is extremely intelligent when it comes to business. He understands the space deeply and moves like a master."
