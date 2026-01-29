Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Israel Laryea’s 52-year-old wife has flaunted her beauty in viral photos after she was asked to look in the mirror

Louisa Laryea, one of the outspoken female Facebook users in Ghana, has wowed fans with her high fashion sense

Some social media users have commented on Israel Laryea’s pretty wife's photos, which depict that age is just a number

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian journalist Israel Laryea’s wife, Louisa Laryea, has made headlines following a heated online exchange with GHOne TV presenter Lily Mohammed.

The outspoken women clashed after Lily Mohammed criticised Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister over the decision to grant American streamer IShowSpeed a Ghanaian passport.

Israel Laryea’s 52-Year-old Wife Trends After Lily Mohammed’s “Look in the Mirror” Remark

Source: Instagram

Lily Mohammed slams Israel Laryea’s wife

Ghanaian media personality Lily Mohammed directed sharp remarks at Louisa Laryea after the latter openly criticised her comments about the impact of IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana.

In response, Lily Mohammed told Israel Laryea’s wife to “look in the mirror” before commenting on her appearance.

The remark quickly went viral and became a trending phrase on social media, sparking widespread debate. As the conversation gained traction, YEN.com.gh compiled five photos of the celebrity mum amid the buzz.

Israel Laryea’s wife rocks beautiful braids

Louisa Laryea nearly broke the internet with her flawless look during her birthday photoshoot.

She looked radiant in neatly styled long braids and subtle makeup that highlighted her natural beauty.

Dressed in a black strapless outfit, she accessorised her look with two gold bracelets while posing elegantly inside her plush living room.

"A very special happy birthday to you Louisa, who without a doubt, is the love of my life. If any doubt ever creeps up, consider the many times since we met that I’ve had to bend my will to please you, such as consistently bathing at night. 🤦🏾‍♂️ Do you know how difficult it is? I may not say it as much, but the love is deep and on this your special day, I pray the Lord continues to bless you and bring you unspeakable joy. 🤩."

The Instagram photos of Israel Laryea’s 52-year-old wife are below:

Israel Laryea’s wife models in white outfit

Louisa Laryea also reiterated the importance of white ensembles in every woman’s wardrobe.

She was spotted in a chic white short-sleeved top paired with matching high-waisted trousers.

Completing the look with a curly hairstyle, she confidently posed with an umbrella for the stylish shoot, drawing admiration from fans online.

"Dearest Louisa, It’s your birthday and I want to celebrate you for being such an awesome help-meet. May the Lord continue to bless you with awesome health, well-being, joy, peace and wealth so you will continue to deliver more love, more kindness and a whole lot of things. I still love you.❤️."

The Instagram photos of Israel Laryea’s 52-year-old wife are below:

Israel Laryea’s wife attends Araba Koomson's wedding

Israel Laryea’s wife stole the spotlight at her husband's friend's star-studded wedding with her beautiful and stylish outfit.

Louisa was spotted in a custom-made outfit and a beautiful wig as she posed with her newest celebrity bride, Araba Koomson and her handsome husband.

The award-winning media personality shared the video online with this caption:

"My very good friend and colleague, Araba Koomson, got hitched at two beautiful ceremonies on Thursday and Saturday and I was there on both days to see it all. So for your information, @arabakoomson is off the market. We wish her and Kwabena Ofori-Amanfo a happy marriage with all the good things that come with it. Watch the clip for the first thing she was looking forward to. My outfit for the traditional wedding was made by @bondaana_, simple but elegant, just like Araba’s nuptials."

The Instagram video is below:

Israel Laryea and wife flaunt their bond

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian media personality Israel Laryea and pretty wife, Louisa, are always inspiring the youth with their enviable relationship.

The celebrity mom and the famous TV host looked elegant in coordinating outfits for the viral photoshoot during their vacation abroad.

Louisa Laryea shared the photos online with this caption:

"Dear Gentlemen, Come come come… o a bit closer. I don’t want to shout…ahaaa See ehn, Ladies like money paaaaa. We like money papa. A fact not in doubt. Even when we make our own cash, we like yours too, ok? Good! So, today being the end of the work week, BO YE SIKA TUO po po po po."

The Facebook post is below:

Israel Laryea's wife, 52, flaunts her beauty

Media mogul Israel Laryea's wife looked a decade younger than her age as she rocked a green turtleneck for her recent selfie.

The fashion lover wore a centre-parted short bob hairstyle and heavy makeup to enhance her natural beauty for the photoshoot.

Louisa, one of the motivational speakers on Facebook, shared the photos with this caption:

"Sometimes, you need to see the things that are not so obvious."

The Facebook post is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh