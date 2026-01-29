Nana Aba Anamoah has defended GHOne's Lily Mohammed amid social media backlash over IShowSpeed's Ghanaian passport

In a Facebook post, Nana Aba blasted Israel Laryea's wife, Louisa, one of the fiercest critics of Lily's disagreement

Lily Mohammed had criticised the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's decision to hand Speed a Ghanaian passport

Renowned media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has defended GHOne TV's presenter, Lily Mohammed, blasting one of her critics, Louisa Laryea.

Nana Aba Anamoah blasts Israel Laryea's wife, Louisa Laryea, for 'attacking' GHOne TV's Lily Mohammed. Photo source: @louisalaryea, @thenanaaba, @iamlilymohammed

Source: Instagram

Lily Mohammed, one of GHOne TV's morning show hosts, came under heavy bashing on social media after she criticised Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's decision to give American streamer IShowsSpeed a Ghanaian passport after the 21-year-old's visit.

She had questioned what IShowSpeed had done to deserve a Ghanaian passport, adding that acclaimed GH YouTuber Wode Maya had been projecting the country to the world but had never been issued an American passport for his work.

However, she had to apologise to Okudzeto Ablakwa after many accused her of disrespecting the minister.

Watch the YouTube video below

Louisa Laryea's harsh criticism of Lily Mohammed

One of Lily Mohammed's strongest critics on the IShowSpeed saga was Louisa Laryea, the wife of ace broadcaster Israel Laryea.

In a now-deleted post, Louisa cast insinuations suggesting that the GHOne TV presenter was all about looks and not a deep enough journalist to have sound reasoning

"Journalism goes way beyond make-up, skin bleaching, BBL, hair and fashion. Journalists ought to research, court the facts, interrogate data and demonstrate sound reasoning. IShowSpeed_MattersArising," she wrote.

Louisa Laryea's post landed her in trouble on social media, as many online users blasted her for going too far with her critique of Lily Mohammed over the Speed matter.

Israel Laryea's wife, Louisa, criticises GHOne TV's Lily Mohammed over her IShowSpeed passport comment. Photo source: Louisa Laryea, Lily Mohammed

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba reacts to Louisa's Lily Mohammed criticism

Reacting to the brouhaha, Nana Aba Anamoah wrote a letter to Louisa on Facebook, describing her as shallow.

According to Nana Aba, a former general manager at GHOne TV, while Louisa's suggestion that journalism demands research may be true, her criticism of Lily was only stereotyping the journalist without showing any depth.

"Dear Louisa,

"You’re right! Journalism demands research and reasoning, but what it does not need is women like you policing other women with tired stereotypes and calling it depth.

"If your defence of the profession starts by reducing female journalists to make-up and fashion, you’ve already lost the intellectual ground you’re pretending to stand on.

"Criticism is welcome, but it should be informed, layered and fair.

"Your post is none of those things. It’s loud and embarrassingly shallow," she said.

See Nana Aba's Facebook post below:

Kevin Taylor blasts Lily Mohammed over IShowSpeed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Ekow Taylor has publicly criticised Lily Mohammed over her comments condemning the decision to grant IShowSpeed a Ghanaian passport.

In a Facebook post, Taylor described Lily Mohammed’s remarks as ignorant and loud, and questioned GHOne TV boss Bola Ray’s hiring standards.

Source: YEN.com.gh