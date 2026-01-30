Wode Maya shared that heavy crowds and early information leaks affected several plans during IShowSpeed’s visit, leading to cancelled activities

He explained that because of the challenges, IShowSpeed did not achieve what he came to Ghana to do

The celebrated Ghanaian YouTuber, while breaking down the visit, shared the main objective behind IShowSpeed's tour in Africa

Respected Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator Wode Maya has shared an honest behind-the-scenes account of IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana, opening up during an interview with Bola Ray on GHOne TV.

While many people only saw the excitement and viral clips online, Wode Maya explained that the trip came with its own challenges that affected how some plans played out.

According to him, things became difficult upon arrival in Akropong.

The crowd grew very quickly, and within a short time, the entire area was packed.

Wode Maya admitted that he was personally not happy that some information about Speed’s movements had leaked early.

Wode Maya shares IShowSpeed's plans in Ghana

Because of that, the team could not achieve some of the goals they had planned to attain.

He explained that Speed had ideas meant to astonish people, but once everyone already knew what was coming, the excitement around those moments was lost.

He said several activities had to be cancelled as a result, even though Speed himself remained happy throughout the experience.

Wode Maya noted that Speed enjoyed the energy and love from the crowd, but he believes things could have been handled better.

Still, he was quick to appreciate the organisers, saying that despite everything going on, they tried their best to keep things in order under pressure.

Wode Maya also shared an important detail about Speed’s mindset during the trip.

He explained that Speed did not come to Ghana to meet famous people or public figures. Instead, he wanted to connect with everyday people.

According to him, Speed was more interested in spending time with locals, enjoying the culture, and having fun in real, unfiltered moments.

He stressed that IShowSpeed is a streamer, not someone shooting a documentary.

His goal was simply to entertain, explore the culture, and interact with people.

For Wode Maya, that is what truly defined Speed’s Ghana experience, even with the challenges along the way.

Wode Maya speaks amid IShowSpeed passport controversy

Wode Maya also broke his silence amid the controversy surrounding the government’s decision to grant IShowSpeed a Ghanaian passport.

After his Ghana trip, which brought significant global attention to the country, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that he would be given a Ghanaian passport.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), he noted that Wode Maya, who played a part in organising the tour, asked him to grant Speed Ghanaian citizenship, and they had agreed.

Ralph St Williams addresses IShowSpeed confrontation

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Popular American streamer IShowSpeed engaged in a heated confrontation with controversial activist Ralph St Williams during his Ghana tour.

In a video, the two individuals appeared to exchange words before Speed’s bodyguard shoved the activist aside.

Ralph St Williams has explained the reason for the confrontation in a video that has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

