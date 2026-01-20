The Minority in Parliament has called on President Mahama to sack Foreign Affairs Minister Okudzeto Ablakwa over alleged incompetence

They accuse the minister of mismanaging Ghana’s international relations and lacking the temperament for diplomatic engagement

The Minority plans to summon him to Parliament and demand answers on key foreign policy issues, including Ghana’s inclusion on a U.S. visa restriction list

The Minority in Parliament has urged President John Dramani Mahama to remove Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from office as Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, said Okudzeto Ablakwa has shown grave incompetence in managing Ghana’s international relations.

Ranking Member of Parlianent's Foreign Affairs Committee, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, demands the removal of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

He said the country could not continue on its current foreign policy path as championed by the minister.

Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, who is the MP for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, stated that Ghana’s international reputation, national interest and the welfare of Ghanaians demand urgent change at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member further accused Okudzeto Ablakwa of lacking the requisite temperament to handle complex bilateral relations.

He said the Foreign Affairs Minister prioritises public applause over concrete achievements.

Minority to summon Okudzeto Ablakwa to Parliament

The Minority indicated that they intend to file questions regarding Ghana’s foreign policy decisions and strategies to compel the government to answer them when Parliament resumes.

Below are some of the questions they intend to ask the government, through the Foreign Affairs Ministry:

Within seven days, the Foreign Ministry must hold a comprehensive press conference to address all communications between Ghana and the United States regarding migration cooperation, deportation issues, and visa processing over the past 18 months

Specific reasons given by Washington for including Ghana on the 75-country list.

The ministry’s strategy, if any exists, to ensure Ghana’s removal from that list

A full accounting of remittance projections and the economic impact assessment of the visa fees

Reactions to Minority’s demand for Ablakwa’s sacking

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the Minority’s demand for the Foreign Affairs Minister to be sacked.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Daniels Hollie said:

"Do they really mean it when they call for someone's removal, or is it just for fun?"

@Salman Faris also said:

"And make Nana Addo the Foreign Minister?"

@Daniel Mensah Azalu commented|:

"Very soon they will demand the resignation of the president, vice, etc "

Nana Aba Anamoah's visit to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's office at the Foreign Affairs Ministry sparks outrage from some NDC supporters.

