One of Afia Schwarzenegger's twins has come out to jab a netizen who stormed his DM to ask him about his father

He further disclosed how some curious Ghanaians have been intruding on his privacy to ask him about his personal issues

His unexpected response to the netizen in question has triggered massive reactions from social media users.

John Irvin Heerdegen, a son of the actress and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger, has broken his silence after someone entered his DM to question him about his father.

Afia Schwarzenegger's son angrily reacts after a concerned social media user asks about his father.

For more than two decades now, Afia Schwarzenegger has refused to speak about the father of her twins, Ian and Irvin. This has sparked a lot of conversations on social media, with some asking if she is indeed the biological mother of the kids.

In a curious attempt to know more about the man who impregnated the actress, a netizen dropped a message into Irvin's DM, asking about his father's whereabouts.

Afia's son speaks on his father whearabouts

In a video shared by the Instagram blogger, Thosecalledcelebss, Ivan blasted the netizen, stating that the whereabouts of his dad is no one's business.

According to him, those who are disrespected on social media are responsible for their own predicament, asking why someone would just break every protocol to ask him such a question.

"If my father was here wouldn't you have seen him?" He said.

Irvin further disclosed how hundreds of people have been storming his DM now and then to ask him irrelevant questions.

He claimed that sometimes he is tempted to respond, but he overlooks and moves on. He further warned Ghanaians not to ask him any questions about his family because they can't offer him any help should he disclose his problems to them.

Watch the Instagram video of Afia Schwarzenegger's son blasting the netizen below:

Reactions to Irvin's response to the netizen

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Platinum wrote:

"They used to look very nice ooo. What happened to them?"

Miracle wrote:

"This one is going through alot and a lot is going through him."

Patience Ohemaa wrote:

"Why is he talking from one side of his mouth just like his mother."

Ritty wrote:

"Oh is this the twin? He was handsome and calm so what happened?"

Brother Kay wrote:

"I also want to ask him why he didn't attend his Grandpa Daddy Lumba's funeral? Since his mum is still telling us Lumba is her uncle."

Benny wrote:

"But why in God's name is the person asking and if he shows the person where his dad is, is it gonna feed that person?"

Evelyn Osei wrote:

"You haven't heard anything yet. Everyday if your mother on camera insulting people family here and there. Her children are very comfortable in life l only pity the small girl."

Afia Schwarzenegger's son discloses how Ghanaians have been intruding on their privacy.

