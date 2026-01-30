Wode Maya Opens Up on His Struggles Growing Up: “My Mom Was a Kenkey Seller”
Ghanaian content creator and YouTuber, Wode Maya, has left many inspired after he opened up about his humble beginnings.
Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray, the award-winning content creator recounted his upbringing, touching on the work of his mother as a kenkey seller and the challenges that came with it.
He shared how his mother would borrow money to buy corn and told an emotional story of a lender who gave his mother GH₵20, stormed their home, and poured away the food they were eating.
"And for the first time on Christmas Day, my mom was able to prepare, fufu and kako. My mom decided to surprise all of us. And as a family, we eat together. This woman she was owing just came, saw us eating and was like, ‘You owe me GH₵20 and you're sitting down eating with your family. She took the entire basin and then poured everything out."
Wode Maya also opened up about how he did not have access to basic things that would make life comfortable for him as a school kid.
He narrated how he used to go to school in worn-out uniforms and make use of a small sack of rice as a school bag.
He said it is these lived experiences that shaped his perception of life, adding that his popularity does not get into his head.
"And that is one of the reasons why today, I still don't see myself as the guy everybody talks about online."
Reactions to Wode Maya's helicopter disclosure
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video commended the celebrated content creator for using his lived experiences to inspire others.
Kwame Pablo stated:
"That's why I always shed tears whenever I receive my salary because I grew up seeing my mom sell her clothes to buy food for us, and unfortunately, I lost her before completing school."
Kafui Yorhor indicated:
"This is the kind of motivation for youth to survive on, especially those who don't have trusted elderly people to advise them. It's sad though, but he is thriving today globally. May the good Lord continue to help us all."
88 indicated:
"He didn’t hide anything, wow, honestly, this guy is very truthful… being true to yourself is better than being a liar to impress someone."
ozzypaul1 added:
"This is the same story for average African kids. Many of us went through the same situation, and many others are still going through it today."
Wode Maya speaks on IShowSpeed passport backlash
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya broke his silence about the backlash caused by the Ghanaian government granting IShowSpeed a passport.
In a post on Twitter, he praised the decision and expressed gratitude to the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for granting his request.
