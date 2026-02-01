Founder and General Overseer of SpiritLife Revival Ministries, Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, has recently made headlines following Kennedy Agyapong’s loss in the 2026 NPP primaries.

The Ghanaian preacher trended after videos of his political prophecy resurfaced on social media, sparking widespread debate and reactions online.

Who is ElBernard Nelson-Eshun?: Real Age, Wife, and More About SpiritLife Revival Ministries Founder

Who is Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun?

Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun is a renowned Ghanaian Christian leader, author, mentor, prophetic speaker, and philanthropist. He is the Founder and General Overseer of SpiritLife Revival Ministries, an apostolic-prophetic church based in Accra, Ghana.

He established the ministry in February 2008 after what he describes as a divine call to raise people of influence and impact.

ElBernard Nelson-Eshun's early ministry

Born on May 31 in Takoradi, Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun was raised in a Methodist church. He felt a strong call into ministry while at university and later relocated to Accra with very limited resources to begin full-time ministry.

Through consistent leadership and teaching, SpiritLife Revival Ministries grew steadily and has since expanded beyond Ghana. His messages often focus on faith, wisdom, the prophetic, and the supernatural.

Under his leadership, SpiritLife Revival Ministries organised major spiritual programs including Prophetic School of Mentorship, Madness of Faith Convention and prophetic Shift Apostolic Transfer

These programs aim to deepen believers’ prophetic understanding and strengthen their relationship with God.

Prophet ElBernard also oversees the Bernard Nelson Scholarship Fund, which provides financial support and scholarships to university students.

ElBernard Nelson-Eshun's wife and family

Prophet ElBernard is married to Mrs Mimi ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, who was initially one of his spiritual daughters and an early supporter of the ministry.

The fashion influencer's commitment during the ministry’s early and challenging days played a significant role in its growth. The couple is blessed with two children, Minel and Minard ElBernard.

Why is Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun trending?

Prophet ElBernard is known for making public prophetic declarations, including prophecies related to national and political matters.

He recently predicted that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong would win the NPP presidential primaries, a prophecy that did not materialise.

Following the outcome, he publicly acknowledged the error, issued an apology, and announced a period of reflection to strengthen accountability in the delivery of prophetic messages.

Prophet ElBernard to stop public political prophecies

