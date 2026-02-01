Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, the revered leader of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, has made significant declarations in the wake of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries held on January 31, 2026.

This announcement followed the unexpected loss of Ghanaian politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who was vying for the NPP presidential position.

Prophet ElBernard says he won't give any political prophesies after Kennedy Agyapong's defeat. Photo credit: @tv3.

ElBernard announces temporary withdrawal from political prophecies

Prophet ElBernard has declared his intention to take a break from publicly sharing prophetic insights regarding political affairs.

He expressed his commitment to stepping back from public teaching, preaching, and pulpit ministry for a defined period.

Prophet ElBernard and his beautiful wife were spotted together before the NPP primaries. Photo credit: @mimielbernard.

The decision reflects his desire for personal reflection, prayer, and the pursuit of wise counsel.

He elaborated that this pause aims to enhance accountability surrounding how prophetic revelations are received, interpreted, and communicated, ensuring that such messages are in alignment with divine guidance.

Reactions as Prophet ElBernard stops prophetic prophesies

Kwadwo Boateng commented:

"Prophet, no 'baga wire'. God will still be God and u will still be His Prophet. I love you."

King MC Sam commented:

"But I don't see any need for Daddy to apologize because the words he prophesies are not his, so if God speaks through a man and God did not accomplish what he said, that doesn't make the man a fake person."

Stephen Korletey commented:

"Anyone who has been in your church, under your voice knows that you are a true man of God."

Emmanuel Chinedum Israel stated:

"Sir, we understand you and have accepted your sincere apology. You're not the first genuine prophet to miss a prophecy, and we understand that. You're still the prophet we know and we honor your prophetic calling and ministry, regardless."

Godwin Duho commented:

"This is maturity. You are still the The great Oracle of God I know this isn't failure at all I believe is a test God himself is giving you and I believe strongly he will explain everything to you at the right time so Papa do not worry God is still with you and this shall soon pass. Much Love for your boldness and maturity I have learnt a lot from you from today thank you sir. This is not the end of the prophetic office it is rather the ladder to step into greater hight of the prophetic. God is with you and he has not fail you and will never fail you. Peace Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun."

ElBernard's apology after Kennedy Agyapong's defeat

Prophet ElBernard confidently prophesied that Kennedy Agyapong would emerge victorious as the party’s flagbearer before the primaries on January 31, 2026.

Kennedy Agyapong faced strong competition from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, along with other notable candidates such as the former Assin Central MP, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Bosomtwe’s MP Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong.

However, when Agyapong lost to Dr Bawumia, ElBernard acknowledged the discrepancy between his prophetic declarations and the electoral outcome.

In a heartfelt message to the public and Agyapong, he extended an apology, recognising the disappointment that his prophecy may have caused among supporters of the politician and the wider community.

