Kumchacha has taken exception to the recent comments made by Prophet Kofi Oduro over Prophet ElBernard's missed prophecy

In a video, he questioned the locus of Prophet Kofi Oduro to defend Prophet ElBernard, particularly looking at his past utterances against prophets

Ghanaians have shared varied opinions on the missed prophecy by Prophet ElBernard on the NPP primaries

The founder of Heaven's Gate Chapel, Prophet Nicholas Osei, also known as Prophet Kumchacha, has lashed out at Prophet Kofi Oduro over his decision to defend Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun following his failed prophecy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Kumchacha took exception to the decision to plead on behalf of ElBernard, based on his recent utterances.

He claimed that Prophet Kofi Oduro took a different stance against Prophet Kusi Boateng years ago, after he prophesied that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would win the 2024 general elections.

In this vein, Prophet Kumchacha stated that Prophet Kofi Oduro had no right to come to the defence of Prophet ElBernard over his failed prophecy on the NPP's primaries.

"If you want someone to defend Prophet ElBernard, it should not be you. We are the ones who should be defending him."

Prophet Oduro tells Ghanaians to pray for ElBernard

Prophet Kofi Oduro, delivering a sermon on Sunday, February 1, stated he believed Prophet ElBernard was a genuine prophet despite his missed prophecy.

He then called on Ghanaians to forgive the embattled man of God and remember him in prayers.

Peeps react to Kofi Oduro's comment on Prophet ElBernard

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the statement made by Kofi Oduro.

@livingstoneelinamamenuku95 stated:

"He literally spoke the mind of God. Only those who have the spirit of deception will never and can ever understand this sermon from Prophet Kofi Oduro. It's correction in love and not hatred."

@sitsofeafua opined:

"Eiii, is that Pastor Oduro? Wow. Indeed, I must reconsider the people I called real men of God. We all read the Bible from Genesis to Revelation. We all pray to God. One thing I know for sure is God DOES NOT MAKE MISTAKES. Neither does He force people to say things they never saw. PLEASE, pastors, stop using predictions as prophecies because the world today has advanced. You people are causing a lot of damage to the Christian faith. It is not by force to prophesy."

@maxwellawuah6738 indicated:

"Kofi Oduro should know better. However, I am not surprised. The fact that a person says something and it comes true as said does not in any way make him or her a genuine Christian or a prophet. Did he not say he was putting all those years of ministry on the line?"

Prophet ElBernard prophesies a Ken Agyapong win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet ElBernard prophesied victory for Ken Agyapong and even released a book detailing his prophecy.

Despite Global InfoAnalytics and other pollsters predicting his victory, ElBernard was unwavering in his prophecies for the former Assin Central MP.

His prophecies were different from those of other prophets like Nigel Gaisie, who prophesied a convincing win for the former Vice President.

Speaking prior to the election, ElBernard appeared on Asempa FM, where he put his 27-year ministry on the line, stating that Ken Agyapong would win the NPP primaries.

Source: YEN.com.gh