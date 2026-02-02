Israel Laryea has spoken publicly for the first time, days after his wife, Louisa's heated banter with Lily Mohammed on social media

In a Facebook post, the veteran media personality spoke about his wife's actions and apologised to the GHOne TV presenter

Israel Laryea also responded to critics who attacked his marriage and his wife, Louisa Laryea's, physical looks during the feud

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Veteran Ghanaian media personality Israel Laryea has publicly addressed his wife, Louisa Laryea's recent online feud with GHOne TV anchor Lily Mohammed.

Israel Laryea publicly addresses his wife Louisa Laryea’s recent feud with Lily Mohammed on social media. Photo source: Lily Mohammed, Israel Laryea, Louisa Laryea

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, January 28, 2026, social media erupted after Lily Mohammed and Louisa Laryea, the 52-year-old wife of veteran media personality Israel Laryea, engaged in a heated exchange.

American streamer IShowSpeed visited Ghana on Monday, January 26, 2026, as part of his 28-day tour to experience the various cultures of the African continent.

After the streamer's departure from Ghana, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that his ministry had approved the issuance of a Ghanaian passport to him. The decision to issue a passport to IShowSpeed did not go down well with Lily.

The media personality slammed the foreign affairs minister and questioned the relevance of the streamer's visit to Ghana in a verbal tirade on GHOne TV's morning show.

Louisa Laryea and Lily Mohammed's online banter

Following her rant, the wife of veteran journalist Israel Laryea, Louisa Laryea, took to social media to slam her choice of words.

"Journalism goes way beyond make-up, skin bleaching, BBL, hair, and fashion. Journalists ought to research, court the facts, interrogate data, and demonstrate sound reasoning. IShowSpeed_MattersArising," she wrote.

Shortly after her post, Lily Mohammed clapped back in a combative post that cast aspersions against Louisa.

She described her submission as ‘unintelligent’ and accused her of parading herself around as a pillar of journalism in Ghana simply because of her husband's reputation.

She wrote:

"I would have very much been open to a discourse with you, but seeing as you have absolutely no substance in that capacity, it would be a complete waste of my time. I do hope you take a GOOD LOOK at yourself in the mirror, next time you want to be as condescending as you have been with your distasteful post.”

Lily's post also drew subsequent responses from Louisa, who claimed that her earlier post was not aimed at the GHOne TV presenter.

Israel Laryea speaks on his wife's feud

In a Facebook post on Monday, February 2, 2026, Israel Laryea noted that he had a private conversation with his wife, Louisa, about her heated online banter, which made her the subject of trolls on social media.

He defended his wife, stating that she never meant to body-shame any individual with her controversial Facebook post.

Nana Aba Anamoah blasts Israel Laryea's wife, Louisa Laryea, for 'attacking' GHOne TV's Lily Mohammed. Photo source: @louisalaryea, @thenanaaba, @iamlilymohammed

Source: Instagram

The veteran broadcaster noted that Louisa also never sought to infer that Lily Mohammed had bleached or done BBL because she does not know her. He apologised to Lily on his wife's behalf if she was offended by her social media post.

The former Joy News presenter slammed critics who criticised his marriage and his wife's physical appearance.

The Facebook post of Israel Laryea addressing his wife's feud with Lily Mohammed is below:

Israel Laryea's remarks on feud stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Reuben S. K. Lartey commented:

"I am still looking for a word to describe Israel Laryea, especially on this post. I thought I was going to read plenty only to make your points clear and precise. God bless you, senior man. This is solid as always."

Eric Amartey said:

"Now you know your real friends. Those 'friends' who joined the trolling, leave them to God."

Gina Veng wrote:

"God richly bless you for the clarification. Even though she didn't mention any names, those the cap fit decided to take it as the World Cup."

Nana Aba blasts Louisa Laryea over feud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Aba blasted Louisa Laryea over her social media feud with Lily Mohammed.

In a lengthy post, the veteran media personality defended her former GHOne TV colleague as she critiqued Louisa's remarks.

Nana Aba Anamoah's social media post triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh