Socialite Maame Sika has courted attention over her recent birthday message for Reverend Obofour on Sunday, February 1, 2026

In a Snapchat post, the Oseikrom Aduanipa CEO revived rumours about her relationship with the controversial Ghanaian pastor

Maame Sika's controversial birthday post for Obofour has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Popular Ghanaian entrepreneur and socialite Maame Sika has raised speculations about her relationship with renowned preacher Francis Kwaku Agyei Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour, after her recent social media post.

On Sunday, February 1, 2026, Reverend Obofour celebrated his birthday, with his wife, Queen Ciara, aka Bofowaa, and loved ones celebrating his milestone with heartwarming posts on social media.

Maame Sika celebrates Reverend Obofour's birthday

Among the notable personalities to also celebrate Obofour on his birthday was Maame Sika, with whom he shares a close relationship.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of East Legon-based food joint, Oseikrom Aduanipa, took to Snapchat to share a recent photo of herself with the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC).

In the post reshared on Instagram by blogger Hiz Sarpomaah Official, Maame Sika and Obofour wore all-white outfits and gave a stern look as they stood beside each other and posed for the camera.

In the caption of the post, the businesswoman eulogised the controversial man of God, stating:

"Happy birthday, His Royal Majesty. None like you. You are whatever you think you are."

In a subsequent post, Maame Sika caused a stir as she referred to herself as 'Sofo Maame', translated in English as 'Pastor's wife', as she flaunted her beautiful looks and shared a photo of Obofour preaching in front of his congregation at the Anointed Palace Chapel.

The Oseikrom Aduanipa CEO's birthday post for Obofour courted attention, leading to the revival of longstanding rumours of her having a secret affair with the preacher, who is married with several children to his wife, Queen Ciara.

Others have alleged that she secretly has a child with the religious leader.

Past speculation about Maame Sika's relationship with the preacher became rife in March 2025 after the entrepreneur donated GH₵ 100,000 to support the one-week funeral observation of his late mother, Nana Afia Pokuaa.

The Instagram post of Maame Sika showing Maame Sika's birthday message to Reverend Obofour is below:

Reverend Obofour and wife's marriage and controversies

Reverend Obofuor and his beautiful wife, Queen Ciara, tied the knot many years ago, before the former became a prominent clergyman.

The couple share six children, including triplets who live abroad with their mother, and their sixth child was welcomed in 2025.

In 2022, Reverend Obofour and Queen Ciara were involved in a big controversy after it was alleged that the pastor had secretly married Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant queen, Abigail Baci-Ara Bentie, as his second wife.

Reverend Obofuor quickly dismissed the rumours, stating that it was a ploy to create division between himself and his wife and ruin their happy marriage.

He also explained that he had never met Abigail Baci-Ara Bentie and that he only knew her as a former participant in the annual GMB pageant.

Maame Sika's birthday post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Afua_s.a commented:

"Beautiful woman, you won’t go and look for your own 😂 and call him mine 😂. You are fighting over used goods. 😂"

Otemaaamoah wrote:

"First wife will be coming with captions very soon. Eii."

Princess_fosuah said:

"She is not just Obofour's baby mama. He has publicly claimed her, and Ciara is aware. Y'all should stay away from people's relationships and keep your curses to yourself. 🙄"

Obofour's wife flaunts their East Legon mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Obofour's wife flaunted their mansion at Trasacco Valley in East Legon.

In a video, the preacher's wife showed her looks as she posed for the camera on the premises of the gigantic home.

Footage of Reverend Obofour's East Legon mansion triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users.

