Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has reacted to the rumours about his colleague Reverend Obofour over his alleged romantic relationship with socialite and entrepreneur Maame Sika.

Reverend Obofour: Bishop Ajagurajah Reacts to His Colleague's Cheating Allegations With Maame Sika

On Sunday, February 1, 2026, Reverend Obofour celebrated his birthday with his wife, Queen Ciara, aka Bofowaa, and loved ones, posting heartwarming messages on social media.

Maame Sika celebrates Reverend Obofour's birthday

Maame Sika, with whom Obofour has a close relationship, also celebrated the preacher's special milestone.

The Chief Executive Officer of East Legon-based food joint, Oseikrom Aduanipa, shared a recent photo of herself with the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) on her official Snapchat page.

In the post reshared on Instagram by blogger Hiz Sarpomaah Official, Maame Sika and Obofour wore all-white outfits and gave a stern look as they stood close to each other and posed for the camera.

In a subsequent post, Maame Sika caused a stir, referring to herself as 'Sofo Maame', translated as 'pastor's wife' in English.

She also shared a video of herself flaunting her beauty, along with a photo of Obofour preaching in front of his congregation at the Anointed Palace Chapel.

Maame Sika's birthday post for Obofour reignited longstanding rumours of the socialite being involved in a secret affair with the preacher, who has been married to his wife, Queen Ciara, for many years.

The Instagram post showing Maame Sika's birthday message to Reverend Obofour is below:

Obofour's wife reacts after Maame Sika's post

Moments after Maame Sika's post went viral, Queen Ciara shared a video of a private moment with Obofour, along with a message to celebrate his birthday.

In the video, the preacher and his wife shared a passionate kiss on their bed at home with background audio recording of an evangelist cautioning secret lovers of married men.

In another video she shared, Ciara showed off her beauty with her expensive diamond ring as she listened to veteran singer KK Fosu's 2004 collaboration with Quata, Oga, which was then a diss to his former group mate Samini.

See Reverend Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara's TikTok video below:

Ajagurah reacts to Obofour's alleged cheating saga

In a TikTok live session, Ajagurajah expressed disappointment with Obofour for allegedly having an extramarital affair with only one woman.

The spiritual leader claimed that his colleague had reached a higher status in life and did not need advice on the number of wives he could marry.

Ajagurajah noted that his profound respect for Obofour had reduced after finding out that he was involved in secret affairs with multiple women aside from his wife, Queen Ciara.

Watch the TikTok video of Ajagurajah reacting to Reverend Obofour's alleged cheating rumours below:

