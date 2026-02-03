Reverend Obofour Addresses Speculation About His Marriage Amid Cheating Allegations With Maame Sika
- Reverend Obofour has publicly addressed the speculation about his marriage after Maame Sika's controversial birthday post about him
- In a video, the controversial man of God clarified his relationship with the socialite and the photo she shared of them on social media
- Reverend Obofour also slammed his critics, including netizens who have made allegations about the state of his marriage to Queen Ciara
Controversial Ghanaian clergyman Francis Kwaku Agyei Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour, has broken his silence amid speculations surrounding his relationship with socialite and entrepreneur Maame Sika.
On Sunday, February 1, 2026, Reverend Obofour celebrated his birthday with his wife, Queen Ciara, aka Bofowaa, and loved ones, posting heartwarming messages on social media.
Maame Sika celebrates Reverend Obofour's birthday
Among the notable personalities to celebrate Obofour and wish him well on his birthday was Maame Sika, with whom he shares a close relationship.
Maame Sika and Rev. Obofour's alleged relationship sparks massive reactions, Team Legal Wives reacts
The Chief Executive Officer of East Legon-based food joint, Oseikrom Aduanipa, shared a recent photo of herself with the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) on her official Snapchat page.
In the post reshared on Instagram by blogger Hiz Sarpomaah Official, Maame Sika and Obofour wore all-white outfits and gave a stern look as they stood close to each other and posed for the camera.
In a subsequent post, Maame Sika caused a stir, referring to herself as 'Sofo Maame', translated as 'pastor's wife' in English.
She also shared a video of herself flaunting her beauty, along with a photo of Obofour preaching in front of his congregation at the Anointed Palace Chapel.
Maame Sika's birthday post for Obofour reignited longstanding rumours of the socialite being involved in a secret affair with the preacher, who has been married to his wife, Queen Ciara, for many years.
Obofour's wife Ciara throws subtle jabs after Maame Sika ignites relationship rumours with her husband, videos
The Instagram post showing Maame Sika's birthday message to Reverend Obofour is below:
Obofour's wife reacts after Maame Sika's post
Moments after Maame Sika's post went viral, Queen Ciara shared a video of a private moment with Obofour, along with a message to celebrate his birthday.
In the video, the preacher and his wife shared a passionate kiss on their bed at home with background audio recording of an evangelist cautioning secret lovers of married men.
In another video she shared, Ciara showed off her beauty with her expensive diamond ring as she listened to veteran singer KK Fosu's 2004 collaboration with Quata, Oga, which was then a diss to his former group mate Samini.
See Reverend Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara's TikTok video below:
Reverend Obofour breaks silence on cheating allegations
Speaking before his congregation at the Anointed Palace Chapel on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Reverend Obofour slammed critics for deducing from Maame Sika's post that he was in an alleged affair with her.
He accused his critics of smearing his image by peddling falsehoods about his marriage on social media.
He also addressed allegations of fathering twins with another woman outside his marriage.
Obofour reiterated his commitment to his wife, Queen Ciara, as he explained the nature of his friendship with Maame Sika.
The TikTok video of Reverend Obofour addressing the cheating allegations is below:
Reverend Obofour denies rumoured attack on life
Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Reverend Obofour denied rumours of an attack on his life by some unknown assailants.
In a statement on his church's TikTok page, the prophet and his associates advised Ghanaians to disregard this as a hoax.
Reverend Obofour's response to the rumours of an attack on his life triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.
