Fast-rising singer Nanyah Music tragically passed away after a reported snake bite at her home in Abuja on January 31, 2026

Reports suggested that the Nigerian woman was bitten multiple times, leaving the community heartbroken over her sudden loss

A neighbour of Nanyah has reflected on the community's mourning and the rising popularity of the singer before she passed on

A neighbour of late Nigerian singer Ifunanya Nwangene, known professionally as Nanyah Music, has shared observations from the singer's residence following her passing on January 31, 2026.

A neighbour of Nanyah Music discusses where the late singer lived and outlines details about her family after her death from a reported snake bite. Photo source: Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

Nanyah reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but medical professionals were unable to save her life.

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggested that the hospital she was taken to did not have an antivenom to administer.

The young singer had built a following on social media platforms, particularly TikTok, where she was known for her powerful renditions of Catholic hymns and classical covers like 'Time to Say Goodbye'.

Her performance of 'Champions League', the official anthem for UEFA's premier club football competition, recently went viral.

Reports also suggested that Nanyah had shared content and interacted with followers shortly before news of her death broke.

Nanyah's neighbour shares observation after her death

Okoli Oluebube Chukwu, who lived close to the vocalist, reflected on the tragedy and the community response to the young artist's passing.

According to her account, mourners gathered at the residence of the late singer's parents to offer condolences following news of her death.

"Yesterday, people gathered at her parents' residence to offer condolences to her family, her parents and her only brother," Chukwu wrote on her Facebook page. "It's truly unfortunate, but I believe she's in a better place. RIP Nanyah_music. It is well."

In her Facebook post, Chukwu also reflected on how the singer's profile had risen dramatically following her death, noting she had not visited Nanyah's social media page while she was alive despite living in the same area.

"Why do people gain popularity after they pass away? We had a talented star in my neighbourhood whose page I had never visited. She possessed an exceptionally beautiful voice that has now been silenced by death."

In the comments section of her post, Chukwu also shared additional troubling details about the incident.

"She was reportedly bitten by more than one snake. This is so painful. Throughout yesterday, I felt the story could be different, but it's not reality. Rest on, dear," she added.

The circumstances of Nanyah Music's passing trigger sad reactions on social media, amid claims that she died after multiple snake bites. Photo source: Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Instagram

