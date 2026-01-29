The Okuapem community living in Chicago, the USA, has lost its Krontihene Barima Nana Akwasi Agyepong

The news of the late young Chicago resident emerged on social media on Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Barima Nana Akwasi Agyepong's sudden demise has triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaians online

The Krontihene of the Okuapem community in Chicago, Duke Agyepong, popularly known by his stool name Barima Nana Akwasi Agyepong, has passed away.

The Krontihene of the Okuapeman community in Chicago, Barima Nana Akwasi Agyepong, passes away on January 28, 2026. Photo source: Duke Agyepong

The news of Nana Agyepong's demise was announced by his close friend and fellow Chicago resident Esther Ackerson in an emotional post on Facebook on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

What happened to Nana Akwasi Agyepong?

The exact circumstances leading to Barima Nana Akwasi Agyepong's demise are still unknown, with reports only indicating the date of his passing at this stage.

Following his death, the US-based Ghanaian's friend Esther Ackerson mourned him with an emotional eulogy in his memory.

She noted that the late Nana Agyepong's untimely death had emotionally affected her and made her watch a video of the deceased and his wife from her wedding ceremony a while ago.

Esther also extended her condolences to the late Krontihene's wife, Cynthia Agyepong, their children, and loved ones as they grieve in their difficult period.

She wrote:

"I can't believe it, Nana Duke Agyepong. You are still the warrior. Rest in power, great man. Since morning, I can't stop watching my wedding videos, Nana. You and your beautiful wife, Sister Cynthia, are dancing gorgeously. Oh God, why?!!"

"Only God knows, Nana!! My condolences to you, Sis Cynthia, the children, friends, and the entire family! It is well."

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Barima Nana Akwasi Agyepong is below:

Nana Agyepong's last public appearance before death

The Twafo Brepimhene of Amanokrom, Nana Kwaku Sakyiamah, also mourned the death of Nana Agyepong with a video of the deceased's last public appearance.

The video showed the late chief in black cloth as he danced at a funeral in Amanokrom in the Eastern Region of Ghana on January 24, 2026.

Nana Sakyiamah also eulogised the late Nana Agyepong, with whom he had a great friendship, stating:

"My brother, Duke Agyepong. I shot this video just this Saturday. Were you telling me it was your last dance? I will forever love you bro. Rest well. I am so hurt."

The Facebook video of Nana Agyepong's last public appearance before his death is below:

Who was Barima Nana Akwasi Agyepong?

Barima Nana Akwasi Agyepong was the Krontihene of the Okuapem community in Chicago, US, and was regarded as a strong pillar in the Ghanaian diaspora community.

According to his Facebook profile, he graduated from Mississippi Valley State University in 2000, and also attended Senn High School, a public four-year educational institution located in the Edgewater neighbourhood on the North Side of Chicago, Illinois, US.

He was an employee of John Crane Inc., a gas company that has its headquarters in Slough, United Kingdom.

Reggae legend Sly Dunbar reportedly passes away at the age of 73 on January 26, 2026. Image credit: SlyDunbar, TheWailers

The deceased was also a die-hard fan of the National Football League (NFL) team, the Chicago Bears.

The late Nana Agyepong was survived by his wife, Cynthia Agyepong, with whom he tied the knot in a colourful ceremony in 2005.

The YouTube video of Barima Nana Akwasi Agyepong sharing his life story is below:

Ghanaians mourn Nana Agyepong's demise

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Lenna's Boutik commented:

"I was shocked when I heard the news after seeing with his friends having fun just three days ago in Ghana."

Maame Bonsu said:

"Gone too soon, my deepest condolences to the entire family."

Kingsley Asare wrote:

"I saw him last Saturday at a funeral in Amonokrom. Hmm."

