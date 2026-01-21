Regal Prophet Bismark Nana Boateng has earned praise online after a prophecy about Yaw Sarpong’s death resurfaced following the gospel legend’s passing

The Ghanaian gospel legend died on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at age 66, while receiving treatment at the Emena Hospital in Kumasi

The video of Regal Prophet's accurate prediction stirred admiring reactions on social media, following on the heels of Bishop J.Y Adu's similarly accurate prophecy

A Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Bismark Nana Boateng, popularly known as Regal Prophet, has earned plaudits online after a prophecy concerning Yaw Sarpong’s death resurfaced.

Ghanaian gospel legend Yaw Sarpong tragically passed away on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at the age of 66.

According to reports, he died at the Emena Hospital in Kumasi, where he had been receiving medical care for his ailment.

His death was confirmed by his manager, Nana Poku Ashis, and legendary music producer Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly known as Freddy Ma.

Below is a Facebook post confirming Yaw Sarpong’s death.

Regal Prophet’s Yaw Sarpong prophecy surfaces

After Yaw Sarpong’s death, a video surfaced of a livestream by Regal Prophet, who warned that Yaw Sarpong’s death was imminent.

The gospel music legend battled significant health challenges in the latter years of his life after suffering a stroke.

He was cared for by his longtime colleague, Maame Tiwaa, and preacher and healer, Bishop J.Y. Adu.

Tragically, Maame Tiwaa passed away on December 7, 2025, raising concerns about Yaw Sarpong, who remained feeble and dependent on her care.

In a video recorded after Maame Tiwaa’s death, Regal Prophet said Yaw Sarpong was not going to survive for a long time without his longtime companion.

He said he received a vision from God showing Yaw Sarpong’s death and called on Ghanaians to intercede with prayer to save his life.

The video of Regal Prophet’s prophecy resurfaced online after Yaw Sarpong’s death, after Ghanaian blogger King Bygone publicised it.

Below is the Facebook video of Regal Prophet’s Yaw Sarpong prophecy.

Regal Prophet’s Daddy Lumba prophecy fulfilled

The Ghanaian man of God has established a reputation for accurately foretelling events.

After the death of Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba on July 26, 2025, Regal Prophet's prophecy from June predicting the event went viral on social media.

In the June 13, 2025, prophecy, he warned that he had seen doom for the popular singer and called for nationwide prayers to avert the disaster.

"After prayers this morning...my spirit entered into Daddy Lumba's house, and I saw him lying down lifeless, and a man was telling me he died from dementia. I saw the nation mourning," he wrote.

Bishop J.Y. Adu’s Yaw Sarpong prophecy trends

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop J.Y. Adu’s prophecy about Yaw Sarpong’s death resurfaced on social media after the music legend’s passing.

In the video, recorded on December 31, 2025, the man of God warned that a prominent musician would pass away in 2026, shaking the nation.

