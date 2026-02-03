American gospel worship leader Ron Kenoly reportedly died at age 81 on February 3, 2026, with his passing confirmed by his manager, Bruno Miranda

In a viral Instagram post, Miranda described the late singer as a devoted worship leader whose life and ministry were marked by faith, obedience, and decades of service

Born in 1944, Ron Kenoly rose from secular music to become one of the most influential praise and worship figures of the modern era, ministering in over 100 nations

Popular American gospel singer Ron Kenoly has reportedly passed away, stirring sorrow among music lovers on social media.

American gospel music legend Ron Kenoly passes away aged 81. Image credit: RonKenolyMinistries

Source: Facebook

Kenoly's manager, Bruno Miranda, announced the tragic news in a post on the legendary musician's Instagram page on February 3, 2026. He was 81.

"This morning, Feb. 3, 2026, we said goodbye to Dr. Ron Kenoly. For over 20 years, I had the honor of walking alongside him in ministry around the world, not just as his music director, but as a son, a student, and a witness to a life marked by faithfulness," Martin wrote.

He said the deceased lived a life marked by obedience and a deep fear of the Lord.

"He was never an artist, never an entertainer. He was a worship leader. Today we grieve deeply but not without hope. The worship he lived is now the worship he beholds," he said.

Martin's post mourning Ron Kenoly sparked deep sorrow online, with gospel lovers from the United States and all over the world sharing tributes about the great impact the late artist had on their lives.

The Instagram post announcing Ron Kenoly's death is below.

Who was Ron Kenoly?

Ron Kenoly was an American gospel worship legend once described as "the most popular praise and worship leader of the early twenty-first century".

He was born on December 6, 1944, to his mother, Edith, and his father, whom he hardly knew. He started singing early as a child as part of the church choir. He started his career as a secular music artist, gaining moderate success with R&B hits I Betcha I'll Get Ya and Can't Live Without You in the 1970s while performing under the name Ron Keith. He later recommitted his life to Jesus Christ and returned to singing gospel music.

The newly converted star struggled to secure a record deal as a gospel singer until he released his debut album, You Ought to Listen to This. He later joined Jubilee Christian Center as a worship leader and became ordained as a music pastor. His first eight live albums sold 4 million copies, revitalising evangelical praise music.

Kenoly was most known for his worship performances, serenading tens of thousands of crowds from the United States to India. He also gained worldwide fame, inspiring gospel music artists from Nigeria to South Africa, with his death mourned by Mercy Chinwo and countless other artists. He has famously ministered to over 100 nations through Ron Kenoly Ministries.

Ron Kenoly earned a Doctorate in Ministry of Sacred Music in 1996 and has won awards, including a 1997 Dove Award, 2010 UK Gospel Music Lifetime Achievement, and 2013 New Breed Legacy Award. He was married to Tavita Kenoly and had three sons.

Below is an Instagram video of Dr Ron Kenoly performing.

