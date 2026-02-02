A viral video shows Abu Trica’s alleged accomplice receiving a hero’s welcome in Agona Swedru after his release

Supporters were seen celebrating with cheers and powder, drawing strong reactions across social media

The scenes have sparked debate about public celebrations, legal freedom, and moral responsibility in Ghana

A trending video sighted from the town of Agona Swedru has sparked widespread public debate after showing one of Abu Trica’s alleged accomplices, identified as Lord Eshun, being received with a hero’s welcome following his release.

Agona Swedru erupts in celebration after Abu Trica’s accomplice regains freedom. Image credit: @ayoo5335/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video circulating on TikTok, a crowd is seen jubilating as Lord Eshun arrives in town, with supporters cheering loudly and throwing powder on him in celebration, a gesture often associated with victory or honour.

Lord Eshun had a small party with his people as he was seen dining with them as part of the celebration.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The development comes after the state officially withdrew charges against Abu Trica’s alleged accomplices, namely, Bernard Aidoo and Lord Eshun, leading to their release from custody.

Watch another TikTok video below:

While the court process cleared them legally, the public celebration has raised concerns about societal attitudes toward crime, accountability, and justice.

Netizens reacted to Lord Eshun's jubilation

The scene has drawn mixed reactions from Ghanaians online.

The video continues to trend as conversations intensify over morality, legal innocence, and the responsibilities of communities in shaping social values.

Check out some comments below:

Baako Wakaaso commented:

"I'm now believing they're coming back, God has accepted my prayers. Yaa Allahu, I'm very grateful. waiting to see Abu too."

FQ_Ashes commented:

"Awwwn big congratulations 🎊 to you guys big bro 💪".

Shalom Dcus commented:

"We're waiting for our Godfather Abu Trica"

Charity commented:

"Welcome back home 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Milly sweet commented:

"God did🙏."

Abu Trica's sisters wept at the Court

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the sisters of the embattled Swedru-based socialite and businessman Abu Trica were present at the Gbese High Court on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, for their brother's second hearing in his US extradition case after his arrest for alleged fraud-related crimes.

Abu Trica and his two suspected accomplices, Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo, were taken to court by security operatives for their legal battle.

The court presided over by Justice Bernice Ackon subsequently adjourned the case to February 7, 2026, for a ruling after the state filed to discontinue their case against the socialite's alleged accomplices.

The embattled Swedru-based businessman's siblings broke down in tears and had to be consoled by their close associates as they saw him being escorted inside the court building for the beginning of his legal proceedings.

Abu Trica faces new charges after being remanded into police custody following his appearance at the Gbese District Court on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Photo source: @gossips24tv, @ghbrain

Source: TikTok

Abu Trica remanded after the court hearing

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's legal woes have deepened after NACOC operatives re-arrested him following his court appearance on Monday, January 26, 2026.

New reports indicate that the embattled socialite has been hit with new charges and will remain in police custody until his next court appearance.

The latest development in Abu Trica's legal case over alleged fraud-related crimes has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh