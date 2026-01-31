The staff and volunteers at the campaign office of Kennedy Agyapong started to jubilate immediately after the polls for the presidential primary closed.

Jubilation erupts at Kennedy Agyapong's campaign office after the close of polls. Photo credit: Kennedy Agyapong

Source: Twitter

The jubilation that erupted was possibly to indicate that they were certain that Kennedy Agyapong would emerge the winner of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Primary held on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

In a video on X, one woman in Kennedy Agyapong's campaign office started a victory song, and all those present responded and sang along with her.

Reactions to Team Ken's jubilation

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video on social media. Read them below:

@XActivistJerry said:

"Jubilation at Hon. Kennedy Agyepong's campaign office as polls close! The energy is electric clear sign of strong grassroots support pouring in. Whatever the final tally, let's keep this momentum peaceful and united. NPP stronger together for 2028!"

@kbkukubor wrote:

"What's the meaning of this? How can they be jubilating over few centres?"

@ykaboagye said:

"They should keep the same energy. Lol."

@BoamahP53059874 wrote:

"You guys should relax please 🙏."

