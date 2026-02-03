Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has detailed why she chose to become a broadcaster

The influencer recounted her dad's reactions after watching her for the first time on while she read the evening news

Manysocial media users have commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's latest video, which has gone viral on Instagram

Renowned Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has explained why she chose to be a broadcast journalist.

The former GHOne TV manager also disclosed how her father wished that she had pursued medicine.

Nana Aba Anamoah Opens Up About Choosing Journalism Over Medicine

Nana Aba Anamoah rejects medicine for media

In an exclusive interview on the Konnected Minds Podcast on January 31, 2026, Nana Aba Anamoah stated that although she had good grades in science, she did not want to become a medical doctor; her heart was set on television.

She explained that her father played a big role in sparking her love for media, even though he was not fully convinced she could succeed in it.

“My father wanted me to be a medical doctor, but I told him I wanted to be a TV presenter. He said then we should see how it goes,” she said.

“He knew where the inspiration was coming from because he was giving me a lot of books to read, and watching CNN with him. My father was a big-time consumer of TV, and he wasn’t too sure if I would make it on TV,” she stated.

The Instagram video is below:

Nana Aba Anamoah discuss her dad's disappointment

Nana Aba Anamoah, however, said she never saw herself as a doctor, admitting she lacked the patience and temperament for the profession.

Although her father was initially disappointed, he still supported her choice.

The award-winning broadcaster added that her father's doubts disappeared the first time he saw her on television.

She added that freedom to choose, she said, now shapes how she raises her own son.

"My father encouraged me, and I was aware of my safe haven. I could tell by the look in his eyes that he wasn't thrilled about it, but the first time he saw me on TV, and I mentioned my name, he simply responded, 'It's better I didn't go to the medical school'," she added.

"I'm giving my son the same independence that my father gave me because it worked for me. Because this is how we've all been raised, I let him make his own decisions. When he goes and makes a terrible mistake, he knows his mother is there," she continued.

