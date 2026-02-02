A Ghanaian man residing abroad has recalled a sad story of how his fellow Ghanaian brothers reported him to the police for deportation

According to him, the ensuing circumstances have taught him a valuable lesson; hence, his decision not to trust anybody

Scores of people have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the matter, while others commiserated with him, and others simply doubted his story

A Ghanaian man has recounted a painful experience in which his fellow nationals orchestrated his deportation from Belgium following a misunderstanding.

According to him, the episode taught him a valuable life lesson and was the very reason he no longer trusts people.

In a video excerpt posted on TikTok, the young man, who identified himself as ‘Evidence-is-Photo,’ recalled the situation, describing it as the most painful episode of his life.

Narrating his experience, he explained that he lived and worked in Belgium with a group of Ghanaians. While there, he and his fellow countrymen acted and related to each other as brothers until an unfortunate incident resulted in a quarrel.

In the middle of the heated exchange, he said, one of the brothers threatened to report him to the police. He added that he was not moved by the threats because he considered them empty.

He was therefore shocked when he found the police at his door, demanding that he show his legal documents as an immigrant. He said:

“The police came knocking on my door around 10:00 pm. They told me they had received a report that I was living in the country without legal documents. I was shocked because my own Ghanaian brother was behind it. He had told me he would report me to the police, and he actually did."

He explained further that it was a rare occasion at the time for people to be deported from Belgium. The police told me openly that I was the first person to be deported from the city of Brussels.

"The police in Brussels are not fond of deportation. That alone shows that someone was behind the entire deportation scandal. The police told me I was the first Ghanaian they had ever had to deport."

Young man's emotional story stirs reactions

Scores of people have shared their thoughts on the story shared on TikTok. Yen.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Kash_Kartel Gh commented:

"Belgium doesn't deport immigrants because they don't have proper documentation. This guy is hiding something; he is withholding some truth."

User79852854561054 noted:

"Come back home, bro. Pick yourself up and keep fighting."

Mugabe77 opined:

"Oh! my people. This is so sad."

