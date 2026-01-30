Ralph St. Williams has called on the Greater Accra Regional Minister to ensure that roads in Accra are standardised

He explained that achieving this would only require a deliberate effort and a conscious mindset to make the capital city the best

Netizens have taken to Facebook to react to his strong message of change and to share their thoughts on the matter

Social critic and change advocate Ralph St Williams has made a clarion call to the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon Linda Obenwaa Akweley Ocloo, to inject deliberate efforts into making roads in Accra meet world standards.

In a video posted on his Facebook timeline, showing him walking along the streets of Côte d'Ivoire, he compared the country’s good roads to those in Ghana and emphasised the need for conscious, deliberate actions to help the capital city achieve world-class standards.

He shared a video of what he described as a professionally constructed road, complete with well-marked pedestrian walkways and clear road markings, features he believed were befitting of a capital city like Accra.

He further explained that achieving this was not difficult; all that is required, he said, are conscious and deliberate actions backed by law. He said

"There is nothing really difficult apart from consciously building good roads with road markings and beautiful flowers and trees all over. These are some of the things we have been demanding from our leaders."

Ralph St. Williams is popular for his criticisms of social ills and spirited advocacy for radical social change. Despite having a large social media following, his views and persistent calls for a radical approach to social change are not always well-received.

His spirited demand for change and use of force has, on several occasions, been the subject of attention as well as criticism on various social media platforms.

Reactions to Ralph's call to make Accra beautiful

Netizens have reacted to the change advocate's call for better roads in the capital city. Yen.com.gh has compiled a list below:

Fareed Annan commented:

"Ralph is now IShowSlow, he is traveling the whole of Africa now. We thank God."

Agya Noah Fire TV noted:

"Good job done, my senior. You are a role model and a mentor worth emulating."

Issaka Yusif Gariba said:

"My brother, God bless you. I am planning on joining you to help advocate for change in another sector. I will focus on transportation. My goal is to help reduce multiple deaths on our roads. I am currently in Bakersfield, California."

Andrew Lokko commented:

"Keep doing you, Ralph."

Fiifi Himil noted:

"Good job, bro. Keep the fire burning."

Koulibaly Sarff opined:

"Ralph is Ghana's version of Nigeria's Very Dark Man. Kudos, keep the torch high, we love you."

