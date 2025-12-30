Ralph St Williams was involved in a heated encounter with an elderly man for littering on the streets of Accra

In a video, the social activist hurled insults at the man and almost got into a physical altercation during their encounter

Ralph St Williams' clash with the elderly man on the streets has triggered mixed reactions on social media

Ghanaian social activist Ralph St Williams has stoked controversy following his clash with an elderly man he caught littering on the streets of Accra.

Ralph St Williams clashes with an elderly man for littering on the streets in Accra. Photo source: @fellowghanaians911

Since the beginning of 2025, Ralph St Williams, who gained nationwide notoriety for his role in various protests during the previous Akufo-Addo-led NPP government, has embarked on a campaign to maintain good sanitation on the streets in Ghana.

On several occasions, the controversial social activist has publicly confronted many Ghanaian people involved in the pollution of their environment.

Ralph clashes with elderly man for littering

In a video he shared on his official TikTok page on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, Ralph fumed as he spotted an elderly man dumping refuse by the side of a walkway.

The social activist gently approached the man and exchanged pleasantries before questioning him over his decision to litter on the street.

The elderly man defended his actions by stating that workers from the waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, would visit the area and embark on a cleanup exercise.

Ralph and the man's interaction, which began on a calm note, quickly turned hostile as the activist marched him to pick up the refuse he had dumped on the street and threatened to get him arrested.

After the elderly man picked up his refuse and proceeded to leave the area, the Fix The Country convener hurled several insults at him, leading to a heated exchange of words between the two individuals.

Ralph later spoke about a sanitation campaign that had been undertaken by the Buzstop Boys on the same street and vented about the attitude of Ghanaians and political leaders as he walked to a nearby bus stop.

The TikTok video of Ralph St Williams clashing with an elderly man for littering on the streets in Accra is below:

Ralph confronts female preacher for noise pollution

Ralph's clash with the elderly man comes days after he confronted a female preacher on the streets for making noise in his neighbourhood at dawn.

He called out the woman for delivering her sermons behind their buildings while the residents within were trying to rest.

Ralph described her conduct as unacceptable and said the Ghana Police Service should have been the ones to address the situation.

Ralph St Williams clashes with Stephen Amoah again before the 2026 budget presentation at Parliament. Photo source: Ralph De FellowGhanaian, Hon. Dr. Stephen Amoah, @dailywatchtvonline/TikTok

The local preacher continued her message, urging people to repent because the world was coming to an end.

Part of her preaching did not sit well with Ralph, who presumed she was indirectly attacking him for complaining about the noise.

The X video of Ralph St Williams confronting the female preacher on the street is below:

Ralph's clash with elderly man stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Imbooli commented:

"Masa, know how to talk to old people because life is something else."

SafeEdge innovations institute said:

"Imagine seeing your father being humiliated like this in public. 😪"

Hawa Maiga wrote:

"Ralph, that man is old enough to be your father."

Ralph confronts Stephen Amoah at Parliament House

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ralph confronted Stephen Amoah at the parliament house before the 2026 budget presentation on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

In a video, the social activist challenged the Nhyiaeso MP over his criticisms of Finance Minister Ato Forson and the NDC government's economic achievements.

Footage of Ralph's confrontation with Stephen Amoah at the parliament house triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

