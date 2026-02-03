Prophet ElBernard Lists 5 Powerful Prophecies Fulfilled in 2025 After Kennedy Agyapong’s Defeat
Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, founder of SpiritLife Revival Ministries, has addressed critics who mocked him over his recent failed prophecy.
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
In his defense, the preacher highlighted several of his prophecies that have been fulfilled according to the will of God.
Prophet ElBernard Lists 5 Fulfilled Prophecies
The Ghanaian pastor responded specifically to actor Prince David Osei, who publicly criticised him following the failed prediction.
To reaffirm his credibility, Prophet ElBernard listed five of his prophecies that have come to pass, demonstrating to Ghanaians that he continues to hear and deliver messages from God.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh