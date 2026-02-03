Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has commented on Prophet Elbernard Nelson-Eshun's apology after his failed prophecy

He claimed that God had been embarrassed over the prediction that Kennedy Agyapong would win the 2026 NPP primaries

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the comments by Prince Osei, which went viral on social media platforms

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has criticised Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun after his prophecy concerning the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary failed to come to pass.

The preacher had publicly predicted that former MP Kennedy Agyapong would win the NPP’s primary, which was held on January 31, 2026, although his vision had ultimately not materialised.

Prince David Osei blasts Prophet ElBernard

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Prince David Osei accused some pastors of misrepresenting God by claiming divine messages that had never been given.

According to a Ghanaweb report, the actor suggested that believing certain modern-day pastors is spiritually dangerous, likening it to 'playing hide-and-seek with the devil'.

"Some of you pastors are honestly embarrassing God, speaking what He never said and walking around with pride like it’s a virtue. No wonder so many believers now seek the face of Elohim for themselves. Trusting some pastors today feels like playing hide-and-seek with the devil," he wrote.

Who is Prince David Osei?

Prince David Osei is a well-known Ghanaian actor, producer, and filmmaker who has built a strong presence in both Ghallywood and Nollywood.

He is widely admired for his confidence on screen and his ability to switch easily between romantic, intense, and villainous roles.

Over the years, he has starred in many popular films, gaining fans across Africa and beyond.

Beyond acting, he is also a producer and director, showing his passion for storytelling from behind the camera.

Prince David Osei is respected not just for his talent but also for his ambition, influence, and commitment to growing African cinema.

Prophet ElBernard apologises after failed prophecy

Following the outcome of the NPP presidential primary, Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun issued a public apology.

In a statement dated January 31, 2026, he admitted that his prediction that Kennedy Agyapong would emerge as the NPP’s flagbearer was incorrect.

He acknowledged the emotional, spiritual, and political impact of the prophecy, especially on individuals who acted based on his declaration.

"That word did not come to pass. I missed it. I was wrong. I am deeply sorry, and I ask for your forgiveness," he stated.

Reactions to David Osei slamming Prophet Elbernard

Some social media users have commented on Prophet Elbernard's post after his failed prophecy. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Mohammed Kamil Mohammed Kansusi stated:

"If your prophecy doesn’t come to pass, may they arrest you like Ebo Noah."

Jomo Kenyatta stated:

"Does Ken himself believe in this prophecy?"

Japheth Komashie stated:

"Me I don't believe in Ken though. But since you said God has spoken who am I?"

Aguti Evans stated:

"From prophecy to campaign Eeiii boii."

Kwame Takyi Idan stated:

"My own vision was different. I saw Ken lost the election, and you were being mocked. Vividly, I was sad and asked God how he couldn't allow your words to stand. I believe your prophecy but seeing my own vision twice is something of concern to me."

Wiki Polo stated:

"If Ken wins will buy loud speakers and do evangelical call work for your ministry."

Adolf Odei Larbi stated:

"You have demonstrated a biblical definition of faith, your faith will vindicate you."

Emmanuel Bissan stated:

"Hmmmm as an observer I'm afraid to believed this revelation but the man who knows the source of this revelation believed it n had even gone ahead to congratulate him waaaw hmmm."

Prophet Elbernard says he won't prophesy again

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, who announced on Facebook that he would stop giving prophecies.

He explained that he wanted to take a break, reflect on what happened, and pray for divine intervention, with social media users sharing mixed reactions.

