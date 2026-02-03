The just-ended NPP primaries saw many Ghanaian prophets sharing predictions on the winning candidate, while some materialised, others did not

An old video of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche prophesying about Dr. Bawumia's victory, including his final percentage, has resurfaced

The accuracy of his prediction has triggered massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions about the trending video

The founder and leader of Reign House Chapel International, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, has made headlines after a throwback video of him accurately prophesying about former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's win in the NPP primaries and the margin of victory resurfaced.

On Saturday, January 31, 2026, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held their primaries to elect its flagbearer for the 2028 presidential election after weeks of controversial prophesies from Ghanaian men of God.

After a successful election, Dr. Bawumia was declared the overall winner with Kennedy Agyapong taking second place, eventually exposing prophecies in favour of the former MP for Asin Central as false.

Prophet Boahen predicts victory for Dr. Bawumia

Days after the primaries, a video dated January 29, 2026, has resurfaced showing the moment Prophet Eric Boahen prophesied victory for Dr. Bawumia.

The man of God confidently spoke, saying:

“On that fateful night, there will be a congratulatory message to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. We are not shifting anything because nothing has changed. He is still leading because he will win the contest and nobody can change the realms. I am saying this, on that Saturday night, Kennedy Agyapong will congratulate Dr. Bawumia.”

Prophet Boahen took his prophecy further, disclosing the percentage the former Vice President will gain. He stated:

“I hope the figures I am seeing are correct. He will get between 55% to 56%, and I know nothing can change it”.

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Eric Boahen prophesying victory for Dr. Bawumia below:

Prophet Boahen predicting Bawumia victory sparks reactions

Ghanaians couldn't keep mute after coming across the video as they shared their thoughts. Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Amponsah Isaac Benefo wrote:

"Religious fanaticism is the enemy of accurate thinking."

Eric Asante wrote:

"I'm surprised, why some Pastors have become so fixated, fascinated in giving prophecies about politicians who are doing leadership bidding. In fact, I don't understand whether they find it difficult to read the Bible, understand it and teach their flocks with sound doctrine."

Kwame wrote:

"Are our Pastors not worried that people fill the churches every Sunday, but immorality, cheating, economic exploitation, and social insensitivity are on the rise? Please, don't allow fame and self-aggrandisement to do something to mock Christianity. Sooner or later, the ruling party will also elect their leader. How is it going to be in the hands of these Prophets?"

Joseph Adjei wrote:

"This is not Christianity!!! Why wait until the odds are narrowed to only two? Why not prophesy when none of the people had declared their intention to contest???? The name of God is being insulted because of those fighting for fame!"

Kwame Nyamekye wrote:

"Prediction ampa.”

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Eric Boahen predicting the presidential term limit:

Prophet Boahen prophesies on presidential term limit

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prophet Eric Boahen Uche stirred reactions on social media after a December 31, 2024, prophecy appeared to be fulfilled.

The man of God warned that a law would be introduced to alter the presidential term limit in Ghana, and that would generate heated debate in parliament as legislators from both sides of the aisle would weigh its pros and cons.

The video of Eric Boahen Uche’s prophecy resurfaced after Ghana’s constitutional review committee shared several proposals with the president, sparking massive reactions on social media.

