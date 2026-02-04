Abena Kwartemaa has slammed Reverend Obofour as rumours about his alleged infidelities continued to swirl

In a video, the controversial chef accused the embattled preacher of failing to honour promises he made to her

Abena Kwartemaa's allegations against Reverend Obofour have triggered mixed reactions from social media users

Controversial Ghanaian chef and Guinness World Record (GWR) cook-a-thon attemptee Abena Kwartemaa has levelled serious accusations against Reverend Obofour amid ongoing cheating allegations against him.

Reverend Obofour's marriage and private life have come under heavy public scrutiny since Sunday, February 1, 2026, after socialite Maame Sika's controversial birthday post to him surfaced on social media.

Maame Sika celebrates Reverend Obofour's birthday

During Obofour's milestone celebration, Maame Sika shared a recent photo of herself with Obofour on her official Snapchat page.

In the post reshared on Instagram by blogger Hiz Sarpomaah Official, the two wore all-white outfits and gave a stern look as they stood close to each other and posed for the camera.

In a subsequent post, Maame Sika caused a stir, referring to herself as 'Sofo Maame', translated as 'pastor's wife' in English.

She also shared a video of herself flaunting her beauty, along with a photo of Obofour preaching before his congregation at the Anointed Palace Chapel.

Maame Sika's birthday post for Obofour reignited longstanding rumours of the socialite being involved in a secret affair with the preacher, who has been married to his wife, Queen Ciara, for many years.

The Instagram post showing Maame Sika's birthday message to Reverend Obofour is below:

Ciara breaks silence after Maame Sika's post

Hours after Maame Sika's post on Reverend Obofour's birthday went viral on social media, the preacher's wife, Queen Ciara, also took to her official TikTok page to share a video of a private moment with her husband, along with a message.

In the video, the founder of the Anointing Palace Chapel and his wife shared a passionate kiss on their bed at home with a background audio recording of an evangelist cautioning the secret lovers of married men.

In another video she shared, Ciara showed off her beauty and her expensive diamond ring as she listened to veteran singer KK Fosu's 2004 collaboration with Quata, Oga, a diss song to Samini.

See Queen Ciara's TikTok video below:

Abena Kwartemaa levels accusations against Obofour

In a TikTok Live session on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Chef Abena Kwartemaa, who people have alleged to be a mistress of Obofour, accused the preacher of failing to honour his promise of swapping her old vehicle for a new one for over two years.

The former GWR cook-a-thon record attemptee accused the founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel of being a hypocrite, claiming that he was practising his own preachings and remarking:

"Someone should ask Obofour about the car he promised to swap for me. Kweku Obofour, where is the car you promised to swap for me two years ago? You said you were going to swap the car for me two years ago."

"I want to show Obofour that he is not the only sensible person in Ghana. He should practise what he preaches. You claim to advise the youth. Do you practice the message you share with them?"

Kwartemaa also claimed that she had evidence to support her allegations and expose Obofour for his alleged shady dealings.

The TikTok video of Abena Kwartemaa levelling accusations against Reverend Obofour is below:

Abena Kwartemaa's accusations against Obofour stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Enoughbody commented:

"Was she the same person sleeping whilst doing cookaton?"

King Jay said:

"Obofour doesn't have good taste kraa o."

Akua wrote:

"Obofour way3 mistake papa."

Amen Collections 2014 commented:

"Madam, are you still in love, or are you moving on?"

Reverend Obofour's wife addresses divorce rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Obofour's wife had addressed rumours of her getting divorced from her husband amid speculation about his alleged affairs.

In a video, an emotional Queen Ciara denied the rumours about her divorce as she sent a bold message to critics and pledged her long-term commitment to their union.

