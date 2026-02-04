Reverend Obofour’s wife, Bofowaa Queen Ciara, went on a heated rant on social media after allegations surfaced linking the Ghanaian pastor to a supposed side chick

In a viral video, Bofowaa Ciara angrily dismissed the claims, hurled insults at Maame Sika for attempting to 'steal' her husband and insisted she would never leave her marriage

The controversy erupted on February 1, 2026, when Maame Sika publicly celebrated Obofour’s birthday and referred to herself as Sofo Maame Sika, declaring herself a pastor’s wife

Reverend Obofour’s wife, Bofowaa Queen Ciara, lashed out at his alleged side chick in a rant on social media.

Bofowaa Ciara blasts Reverend Obofour's alleged sidechick, Maame Sika, in a viral rant. Image credit: @ep_usheringagency/TikTok, @gossips24tv, @barimah_makeup_artistry

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian man of God Reverend Obofour, the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel, has become embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal after his alleged side chick went public with their relationship.

Maame Sika celebrates Bofowaa's husband, Obofour

The scandal erupted into the public eye on February 1, 2026, when Reverend Obofour celebrated his birthday.

His alleged side chick, Maame Sika, shared a photo of them to wish the man of God a happy birthday and added a controversial caption that sparked a firestorm.

“Sofo Maame Sika,” she wrote, indicating she was the pastor’s wife.

The Instagram post shared by Maame Sika is below.

Bofowaa Ciara claps back at Maame Sika

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page Gossips24TV on February 4, Bofowaa Ciara lashed out at any woman laying claim to her husband.

Looking like someone in an agitated state, Ciara hurled profanities at Maame Sika as she vowed that she would never leave her husband for any other woman.

"I don't give a 'f' about any woman; Kwaku Bofour is mine for real, and mine forever. I'm not giving a thought about anybody,” she said.

Bofowaa Ciara also denied accusations that had been hurled at her, accusing her of being married to another man abroad for documents, making her marriage to Reverend Obofour a sham.

“I'm not married to anyone abroad; Obofour and I are married legally. Yesterday I saw some ladies insulting my children, ‘f’ them. I married Kwaku Bofour very young, and he is my husband. He is my husband, whom I love,” she reiterated.

The Instagram video of Bofowaa Ciara clapping back at Maame Sika is below.

Reactions to Bofowaa Ciara blasting Maame Sika

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Bofowaa Ciara slamming her husband’s alleged side chick.

theempress_1 said:

"May I never do this for any man."

esther.quainoo.733 wrote:

"The struggle is real😂😂😂."

kwakyewaa commented:

"Awwwwnnn.......this is not necessary."

rocklynnyamekye said:

"Christ have mercy, cuz what is all this?"

Obofour and Bofowaa debunk cheating allegations

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Obofour and Bofowaa Ciara Antwi debunked allegations of being in a marital crisis.

In a TikTok Live video, the couple displayed affection as they swore to be together forever.

The video of Obofour and his wife denying having any marital issues sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh