Controversial photos of the Ghanaian rapper Showboy in handcuffs have popped up on social media, causing a massive stir

Reports indicated that the scene was from a recent arrest, days after his escape, which took place on Friday, January 30, 2026

The sad footage has triggered massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared varied comments about the situation

Ghanaian musician and co-founder of AMG business, Sam Kwabena Safo, popularly known as Showboy, has once again made headlines after he was spotted in handcuffs.

Photo of Showboy in handcuffs drops

On Wednesday, February 4, 2026, Ghanaians woke up to a controversial image of Showboy in handcuffs.

In the viral photo, the rapper, who was wearing a sea blue coloured top and a down outfit, was seen standing with the handcuffs locked to his hands that were behind him.

The scene went viral on various social media platforms, including Instagram and X, generating heated speculations.

Showboy rearrested by the Ghana Police

Following the trending image, it appeared that Showboy had been arrested by the Ghana Police, marking another dramatic twist in the ongoing situation surrounding him.

While the reason for his arrest is yet to be known, some of his fans have questioned the circumstances surrounding his detention. Others also called on the public to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.

Showboy escapes first arrest

Showboy’s current arrest came days after he was reported to have escaped detention.

On Friday, January 30, 2026, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service stormed his residence to nab him.

According to reports, his arrest was related to a complaint of blackmail filed by music promoter David Mensah, a.k.a. Davido GH. The scene, which was captured on video, showed Showboy confronting the officers.

Hours afterwards, the social media blogger Gossip24tv reported that the rapper had escaped the arrest.

“Our sources can confirm that Showboy did not arrive with the team at the Police Headquarters today, he fled! As to how that happened, we don’t know," he posted on Facebook.

Showboy's current arrest sparks reactions

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Showboy's photo in handcuffs went viral.

Benny Cole wrote:

"This boy ankasa he don't want to learn life lessons.”

Mr. Dunn wrote:

"Oh, Paapa y3 guy."

Kobo wrote:

"Was he not the same person saying he was right?”

Kwame Dame wrote:

" Eii, so when will this guy have his freedom? Every day, something has happened to him."

Grace Ada wrote:

" This is so sad to watch."

Showboy in a psychiatric hospital

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Showboy has reportedly been taken to a psychiatric hospital shortly after his arrest for an assessment to determine his mental state before further legal steps are taken.

While authorities have not officially explained the decision, videos believed to have been recorded at the facility have since surfaced online.

