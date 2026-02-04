Reverend Obofour has addressed new claims regarding his relationship with his wife, Queen Ciara, before their marriage

In a video, the founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel got emotional as he cleared the air over the speculation about his wife

Reverend Obofour's response to the rumours about his wife Queen Ciara has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians online

Controversial Ghanaian man of God, Reverend Obofour, has responded to new accusations levelled against his wife, Queen Ciara, amid ongoing claims of a marital crisis.

Reverend Obofour responds to claims of his wife Queen Ciara being his side chick before their marriage. Photo source: @reverendobofourministries, @queenciara4, @sphynx.5

Reverend Obofour has been embroiled in controversy since Sunday, February 1, 2026, after socialite Maame Sika sparked dating rumours with her controversial birthday post.

Maame Sika fuels rumours of Obofour affair

During Obofour's milestone celebration, Maame Sika shared a recent photo of herself with Obofour on her official Snapchat page.

In the post reshared on Instagram by blogger Hiz Sarpomaah Official, the two wore all-white outfits and gave a stern look as they stood close to each other and posed for the camera.

In a subsequent post, Maame Sika caused a stir, referring to herself as 'Sofo Maame', translated as 'pastor's wife' in English.

She also shared a video of herself flaunting her beauty, along with a photo of Obofour preaching before his congregation at the Anointed Palace Chapel.

Maame Sika's birthday post for Obofour reignited longstanding rumours of the socialite being involved in a secret affair with the preacher, who has been married to his wife, Queen Ciara, for many years.

The Instagram post showing Maame Sika's birthday message to Reverend Obofour is below:

Ciara breaks silence after Maame Sika's post

Hours after Maame Sika's post on Reverend Obofour's birthday went viral on social media, the preacher's wife, Queen Ciara, also took to her official TikTok page to share a video of a private moment with her husband, along with a message.

In the video, the founder of the Anointing Palace Chapel and his wife shared a passionate kiss on their bed at home with a background audio recording of an evangelist cautioning the secret lovers of married men.

In another video she shared, Ciara showed off her beauty and her expensive diamond ring as she listened to veteran singer KK Fosu's 2004 collaboration with Quata, Oga, a diss song to Samini.

Reverend Obofour addresses speculation about his marriage to his wife, Queen Ciara, amid cheating allegations involving Maame Sika. Photo source: @the1957news, @bofowaa, @fab3woso_main/TikTok

Maame Sika and Obofour's wife's social media post ignited more controversy on social media, with new allegations about the preacher's infidelities emerging.

Amid the online chatter, a separate allegation against Ciara surfaced, with some netizens claiming that she used to be a side chick of the pastor before they got married.

The netizens alleged that Obofour had a first wife, whom he cheated on with his current partner.

See Queen Ciara's TikTok video below:

Obofour addresses Ciara as a sidechick claims

In a TikTok live session on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Obofour looked dejected as he dismissed the allegations of Ciara being his side chick before they tied the knot.

The embattled man of God also questioned critics over the origin of the allegations that had been levelled against his wife.

He said:

"I heard people saying Ciara was a side chick who took Obofour from his first wife. What kind of lies are these? Where do you people get these allegations from? You want to use me to celebrate Valentine's Day."

The TikTok video of Reverend Obofour responding to allegations of his wife, Queen Ciara, being his former side chick is below:

Obofour's response to rumours stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Naomi commented:

"Shame catch this man🥺."

Sweet Judith wrote:

"I have really respected you for standing by your wife. That is love."

Loliloli said:

"Masa, talk true. Heat afa wo. The talking is too much. Ciara is making moves paa."

Obofour and wife deny marital crisis rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Obofour and his wife denied rumours that their marriage was in crisis.

In a TikTok live session, the preacher and his wife empathically affirmed their love for each other and shared a passionate moment.

Reverend Obofour and Queen Ciara's response to the rumours about their marriage triggered mixed reactions.

