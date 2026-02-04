Reverend Obofour and his wife, Bofowaa Ciara Antwi, publicly dismissed rumours of a marital crisis in a joint TikTok Live appearance on February 3, 2026

In the video, the duo engaged in conversation with popular man of God Ajagurajah, and both affirmed their everlasting love for one another

The backlash followed a birthday post by popular food vendor Maame Sika, who described herself as a pastor’s wife, prompting Queen Ciara to clap back

Reverend Obofour and his wife, Bofowaa Ciara Antwi, have debunked claims of marital crisis in a joint TikTok Live video, stirring reactions on social media.

The marriage of the Ghanaian man of God has come under heavy strain after a controversy erupted involving his alleged side chick.

On his birthday on February 1, 2026, the owner of popular eatery Aduanepa, Maame Sika, posted an image celebrating the man of God.

She also described herself as Sofo Maame Sika, translated as ‘pastor’s wife Sika’, seemingly confirming rumours that she had been dating the prominent pastor despite his decades-old marriage to Bofowaa Ciara, with whom he has six children.

Maame Sika’s post sparked controversy on social media, forcing Bofowaa Ciara to fire back in a post describing herself as the ‘original’ sofo maame.

Obofour and Bofowaa Ciara debunk marital crisis

In a TikTok Live video recorded on February 3 and uploaded to the account The Blogs 2, the man of God and his wife were seen in an interaction with spiritual leader Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah.

Bofowaa Ciara stated emphatically that she was the first lady of Obofour’s church, the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), indicating that no other woman could come for her position.

She also spoke about the lavish gifts her husband had given her over their 16 years of marriage, which proved that she was the one he loved.

Ciara asked her husband to chime in and affirm his love for her, after which they exchanged a kiss, and both vowed that they would remain together till death.

The video of Obofour and Bofowaa Ciara affirming their love for each other stirred mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

Reactions to Obofour and Bofowaa’s marital crisis

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Reverend Obofour and his wife affirming their love for one another amid their ongoing marital crisis.

Zito Ba said:

"Something is not adding up 🤦‍♀️."

Itiswell wrote:

"Is that how she talks, or is there something wrong? Aww."

Enyonam Badu 💜💖 commented:

"Feeling shy with my village people 😂😂😂."

Reverend Obofour addresses cheating allegations

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Obofour denied rumours that he was cheating on his wife in a viral video.

The fuming pastor accused his critics of smearing his image by peddling falsehoods about his marriage to Queen Ciara online.

He said that anyone deducing that he was cheating on his wife based on Maame Sika’s post was intentionally acting in bad faith.

