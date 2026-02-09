Reverend Obofour publicly denied claims that his first wife and children died mysteriously after rumours resurfaced amid his ongoing marital crisis

An alleged former associate of the man of God claimed that his first marriage collapsed after the deaths of his two children in mysterious fashion

Addressing his congregation on February 8, Obofour admitted to a previous marriage and presented his children to counter the death narrative

Ghanaian prophet Reverend Obofour has forcefully pushed back against claims that his first wife and children mysteriously died before his marriage to his current wife, Bofowaa Queen Ciara.

Reverend Obofour grabbed headlines on social media after the prominent Ghanaian businesswoman, Maame Sika, flaunted him as her ‘hubby’ on social media.

The man of God celebrated his birthday on February 1, 2026, and received well-wishes from friends and loved ones.

Maame Sika shared a controversial wish for the man of God, posting a photo of them together on her official Snapchat page.

In a subsequent post, Maame Sika caused a stir, referring to herself as 'Sofo Maame', translated as 'pastor's wife' in English.

Rumours circulate about Reverend Obofour’s marriage

Following the post shared by Maame Sika, a public feud broke out between her and the pastor’s current wife, Bofowaa Queen Ciara.

In a fiery rant, Obofour's wife insisted that she was the preacher’s only spouse and that no one could supplant her from that position.

"I am still living in my white mansion. I am in Ghana. I have not divorced my husband. He is my husband. I have not left him. I am still married to him. I have been with him for 18 good years, and we have been married for 16 years," she said.

Amid the controversy, a video emerged with allegations about Reverend Obofour’s first marriage, which reportedly ended mysteriously.

In the video, an alleged former close friend of the man of God claimed that the pastor was married to a woman named Rita, with whom he had two children.

He said Reverend Obofour left the marriage after their two children died, before he subsequently got married to Bofowaa.

The Facebook video with allegations against Reverend Obofour is below.

Reverend Obofour addresses alleged children’s death

Speaking to his congregation on Sunday, February 8, 2026, Reverend Obofour addressed the accusations for the first time.

He admitted that he was previously married but that their union had ended due to his mother-in-law’s interference.

Obofour said the claims that his two children died mysteriously were untrue, showing them to the congregation and the general public.

The TikTok video of Reverend Obofour addressing the false rumours about his first marriage is below.

Reverend Obofour bonds with daughter amid controversy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Obofour bonded with his eldest daughter from his current marriage, Lawrensa Antwi, amid his ongoing marital crisis.

In a video that went viral on social media, the embattled preacher spent time with his all-grown daughter as she celebrated her 12th birthday on February 6, 2026.

