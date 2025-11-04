Award-wining Ghanaian rapper Medikal has disclosed that the exact number children he had with singer Eazzy

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has finally addressed rumours about the number of children he has with singer Eazzy.

The ex-husband of Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui opened up about his growing family in a viral video.

Medikal confirms his children with singer Eazzy

In an exclusive interview with 3Music TV, Medikal publicly denied having a child with Mildred Ashong, aside from his newborn baby.

The Odorgonno Senior High School graduate confirmed that he has only two children with two women: Fella Makafui and popular female songstress Eazzy.

Medikal also asserted that he recently welcomed his second child with Eazzy and denied the online speculation that he had cheated on his ex-wife, Fella Makafui.

Medikal explains why his son was named Space

The proud father of two also shared the meaning behind his son’s distinctive name. Medikal disclosed that he personally chose the names for his children.

He explained that he chose the name "Space" to symbolise a life without boundaries a name that reflects his hope for limitless possibilities in his child’s future.

Medikal flaunts his baby daddy duties online

On October 17, 2025, Eazzy nearly broke the internet when she shared pregnancy photos on Instagram.

The Wengeze hitmaker looked gorgeous in a white lace dress and a lustrous, center-parted hairstyle as she posed inside her luxurious home.

Medikal spends time with his first child, Island Frimpong before divorcing Fella Makafui. Photo credit: @islandfrimpong.

Source: Instagram

Rapper Medikal impressed many by spending quality time with his newborn son in a viral video.

The proud father of Space Frimpong was seen in their plush living area, dancing and showering his second child with love.

Ghanaians applaud Medikal's funny video

Some social media users have applauded Medikal for being a supportive partner after his baby mama welcomed their first child together.

Eazzy breaks silence after childbirth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that singer Eazzy who posted her first video after welcoming her child.

The new celebrity mother expressed her gratitude to the nurses for their professional and special treatment before and after childbirth.

Some social media users congratulated the newest celebrity couple on Instagram.

