Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Medikal Confirms The Exact Number of Children he Shares With Eazzy
Celebrities

Medikal Confirms The Exact Number of Children he Shares With Eazzy

by  Portia Arthur
3 min read
  • Award-wining Ghanaian rapper Medikal has disclosed that the exact number children he had with singer Eazzy
  • In a the trending video the ex-husband of YOLO star Fella Makafui mentioned the names of all his children
  • Some social media users have commented on Medikal's recent interview after the explained the meaning of his newborn's name

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has finally addressed rumours about the number of children he has with singer Eazzy.

The ex-husband of Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui opened up about his growing family in a viral video.

Eazzy, Eazzy and Medikal's children, Eazzy's baby name, Medikal and Eazzy's baby, Eazzy's songs, Medikal's songs, Fella Makafui's divorce
Medikal discloses the number of children he has with Eazzy in a viral video. Photo credit: @medikal.
Source: Instagram

Medikal confirms his children with singer Eazzy

In an exclusive interview with 3Music TV, Medikal publicly denied having a child with Mildred Ashong, aside from his newborn baby.

JOIN IN: Tell Us What You Think About Yen.com.gh and Unlock a Chance to Learn Copywriting for Free.

The Odorgonno Senior High School graduate confirmed that he has only two children with two women: Fella Makafui and popular female songstress Eazzy.

Read also

Medikal bonds with his new adorable child Space Frimpong at his plush house, video stirs reactions

Medikal also asserted that he recently welcomed his second child with Eazzy and denied the online speculation that he had cheated on his ex-wife, Fella Makafui.

The Instagram video is below:

Medikal explains why his son was named Space

The proud father of two also shared the meaning behind his son’s distinctive name. Medikal disclosed that he personally chose the names for his children.

He explained that he chose the name "Space" to symbolise a life without boundaries a name that reflects his hope for limitless possibilities in his child’s future.

The Instagram video is below:

Medikal flaunts his baby daddy duties online

On October 17, 2025, Eazzy nearly broke the internet when she shared pregnancy photos on Instagram.

The Wengeze hitmaker looked gorgeous in a white lace dress and a lustrous, center-parted hairstyle as she posed inside her luxurious home.

Eazzy, Eazzy and Medikal's children, Eazzy's baby name, Medikal and Eazzy's baby, Eazzy's songs, Medikal's songs, Fella Makafui's divorce
Medikal spends time with his first child, Island Frimpong before divorcing Fella Makafui. Photo credit: @islandfrimpong.
Source: Instagram

Rapper Medikal impressed many by spending quality time with his newborn son in a viral video.

The proud father of Space Frimpong was seen in their plush living area, dancing and showering his second child with love.

Read also

Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa welcomes 1st baby with Canada borga, holds plush naming ceremony

The TikTok video is below:

Ghanaians applaud Medikal's funny video

Some social media users have applauded Medikal for being a supportive partner after his baby mama welcomed their first child together.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

giftyleonnadavies stated:

"So now between medikal n his new born baby boy who is matured n older 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Antie Nhaa commented:

"Medikal and the baby who is older 💔😂😂😂."

Linda Gyasiwaa stated:

"Enjoy life my dear,and am happy u are happy again.go to where u will get your peace of mind ❤️‍🩹🤝

Richie stated:

"Medikal looks like a rugby player."

Maame Yaa commented:

"Mildred is easy staying in the same house with him."

Nana Ama reacted:

"My dear enjoy everyone deserved happiness."

Nana Ama stated:

"Medikal and his babes de3 don’t go there."

The TikTok video is below:

Eazzy breaks silence after childbirth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that singer Eazzy who posted her first video after welcoming her child.

Read also

Patapaa shows off the cars and house he bought through his music career, video impresses fans

The new celebrity mother expressed her gratitude to the nurses for their professional and special treatment before and after childbirth.

Some social media users congratulated the newest celebrity couple on Instagram.

CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Portia Arthur avatar

Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh

Hot: