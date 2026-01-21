Angel Asiamah, the handsome husband of the evangelist Mama Pat, has courted attention with his look at the Amasaman circuit court on January 21, 2026

The man of God's wardrobe choices has served as an inspiration for many in the industry, blending contemporary fashion with timeless elegance

Some social media users have commented on Angel Asiamah's high fashion sense and designer sunglasses on TikTok

The interim head pastor of Heavenway Champion International Ministry, Angel Asiamah, has become a top male style influencer in Ghana.

The man of God has taken over the spotlight since his wife, Evangelist Mama Pat, was sentenced to 15 years at the Nsamaw prison.

Angel Asiamah rocks designer outfits to Agradaa's court hearing. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

Asiamah rocks designer outfit to support Agradaa

Angel Asiamah's stylish looks for his support of his wife during her court appearances have never gone unnoticed.

The preacher has always stepped out with his best fashion forward to provide emotional support as Agradaa begs for her freedom at the Amasaman circuit court.

For their first court hearing in January 2026, Angel Asiamah made a bold appearance in a two-piece outfit, which he styled with a pair of designer sneakers.

Evangelist Mama Pat and Angel Asiamah rock white ensembles to church before her imprisonment at Nsawam. Photo credit: @orginalmamapat.

Young Ghanaian dancer Rihanna's handsome dad wore an elegant pair of sunglasses with a gold design to match his heavy gold necklace with the head of Medusa on it.

Angel Asiamah proved his high fashion sense by accessorising his look with a gold wristwatch and a unique red handbag, and he rushed to the courtroom.

Agradaa looks dark during first January hearing

In December 2025, Angel Asiamah captured the admiration of countless women who hailed him as the epitome of a supportive husband, as he showcased his loyalty to Mama Pat.

In a captivating video that quickly went viral, he was elegantly dressed in a flowing white ankle-length kaftan, exuding both grace and style.

He styled his look perfectly with chic Chanel sunglasses, adding a touch of luxury to his look. Angel Asiamah adorned himself with a striking gold chain featuring a cross pendant.

Many TikTokers claimed that the cross he wore while attending Mama Pat's important court hearing proved he was praying at the court during the proceedings.

Angel Asiamah rocks white long kaftan

Angel Asiamah models in designer striped suit

Angel Asiamah's fashion sense has become a benchmark for celebrities within the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

He was recently spotted in a striking army green striped suit that highlighted his vibrant personality, paired seamlessly with a crisp white long-sleeve shirt that added a layer of sophistication.

The preacher and fashion influencer chose elegant black shoes to complete his look as the bloggers followed him around the circuit court.

Asiamah's mood changes after Agradaa denied bail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Angel Asiamah, who became a trending topic on social media after Agradaa’s bail was denied

He drew attention after he was seen leaving the Amasaman High Court looking visibly sad after the court’s decision.

The video sparked emotional reactions online, with many netizens offering words of encouragement and urging him to stay strong as he goes through this difficult moment.

