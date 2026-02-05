Nigerian actress Samha Inuwa was arrested by the EFCC on February 3, 2026, after a viral video showed her allegedly mutilating the naira by using a ₦1,000 note to wipe her nose

The controversial clip sparked outrage on social media, prompting an EFCC investigation that led to her arrest, with the anti-graft agency later releasing her mugshot

The EFCC said Inuwa would be processed and arraigned before court, as mixed reactions poured in from netizens who debated whether her actions were intentional or merely reckless

A Nigerian actress, Samha Inuwa, was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after falling foul of the law.

Officers of the dreaded law enforcement agency arrested her on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, for allegedly mutilating the Nigerian currency, naira, which is a crime under federal statutes.

According to reports, the popular actress shared a viral video showing off her wealth as she flaunted multiple 1,000 naira notes.

During the video, she decided to show how little cash meant to her, taking one note and using it to clean her nose.

She contemptibly discarded the note after soiling it, sparking outrage on social media.

The Facebook video showing Inuwa showing off her wealth is below.

Following the circulation of the video, the EFCC conducted an investigation, which led to her apprehension.

On February 4, the agency released a statement with the actress’s mugshot to announce that she had finally been arrested.

"The Kano Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 arrested a Kannywood Star, Samha Inuwa over alleged Naira mutilation," the statement read.

"Inuwa was arrested following a viral video circulated on social media platforms where she was seen conspicuously cleaning mucus from her nose using Naira notes."

The EFCC said she was being held at their detention facility in Kano pending processing to be arraigned before court.

Inuwa has gained acclaim due to her performances in numerous Hausa language films, displaying versatility in multiple roles, gaining her a large following online.

Reactions to Samha Inuwa’s arrest

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the arrest of actress Sanma Inuwa.

malam_h said:

"Good Job. Well done 👏."

Peter Moses Mudi wrote:

"Arrest na water too 😂😂😂."

Spiritual Doctor commented:

"Her village people don succeed."

Holekuowonistar Adeyemo Sunday said:

"Bet she later picked the money and spent it that very day.🤔🤣😂😂."

Alwell Joseph wrote:

"Her action looked intentional."

Emmanuel Chinedu Nzebuka commented:

"Kudos to them. Why not use the same expertise to track all these kidnappers all over the country?"

