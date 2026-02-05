EC Chair Jean Mensa’s beautiful daughter, Nicole Naa Adorley Mensa, has turned heads with her look for her white wedding

The beauty entrepreneur modelled in a custom-made gown for her multi-day wedding celebrations in January 2026

Some social media users have commented on Nicole Mensa's flawless makeup and hairstyle for her high-profile event

EC Chair Jean Mensa’s beautiful daughter, Nicole Naa Adorley Mensa, has taken over Instagram with beautiful videos from her lavish wedding celebrations.

The World Trade Organisation special adviser wore a series of custom-made gowns for her star-studded ceremony, earning praise for her elegance and style.

Nicole Mensa Marries Guillaume in Style

Nicole Mensa tied the knot with her handsome partner, Guillaume, in a lovely and private ceremony on January 26, 2026.

For her wedding reception, the bride dazzled in a strapless, floral-designed gown by Christie Brown, paired with open-toe gold high heels that added a touch of class to her bridal look.

Nicole Mensa rocks a stylish white gown

The elegant bride set a new fashion standard with her elegant gown for her white wedding at the Cathedral Church of the Most Holy Trinity, which was built in 1894.

She wore an exquisite spaghetti-strap, pleated, floor-sweeping white gown, which perfectly complemented the solemnity of the ceremony.

Nicole completed her look with a stylish pearl necklace, adding glamour and sophistication to her overall appearance.

Who is Nicole Mensa?

Nicole Mensa has quietly built an impressive career that blends global impact, entrepreneurship, and a strong commitment to social change.

While she is widely known as the daughter of EC Chair Jean Mensa, Nicole has carved out her own path through years of focused work and academic excellence.

Her professional journey began in Ghana with an internship at the Institute of Economic Affairs, where she developed an early interest in policy and development.

She later expanded her experience internationally as a Research Assistant Intern at the Centre for Global Development. These early roles helped shape her passion for economics, governance, and global development.

Since 2021, Nicole has been working at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as a Special Assistant and Advisor on Women in Trade to the Director-General. In this role, she contributes to initiatives aimed at empowering women and promoting inclusivity in global trade systems.

Academically, Nicole boasts an impressive background. She holds both a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Africana Studies and a master’s degree in Applied Economics and Management from Cornell University.

Her foundational education was completed at SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College, where she earned an International Baccalaureate diploma.

