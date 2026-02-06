An investor in the Chickenman brand, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has broken his silence days after IShowSpeed's jollof controversy that sparked debate on social media

The American streamer had chosen Nigerian jollof over that of Ghana's after he was served with food from the brand, bringing the battle between the two countries to an end

The business mogul has asked lovers of Chickenman and Ghanaians to continue to patronise their products, claiming their brand is one of the best on the market

The businessman, investor and philanthropist, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has finally addressed the criticisms that popped up on social media after the American streamer, IShowSpeed, chose 'Nigeria Jollof' over that of Chickenman's.

On January 26, 2026, Speed brought the jollof battle between the two rival African countries to an end when he chose 'Nigeria Jollof' over Ghana's after he was served with Chickenman's rice during his livestream tour.

This triggered Ghanaians to storm social media to call out the brand over what they described as poor national representation.

Efia Odo shares view on IShowSpeed's choice

Amid the brouhaha on social media, Efia Odo took to her X formerly Twitter page to speak, speculating on the possible reason why Speed crowned Nigerian jollof as 'king.

According to her, the streamer might have noticed that the food he was served was not locally made but from a brand.

"Speed clocked that the jollof was a branded deal, and he wasn’t about to promote anything he hadn’t been paid for. The dude stood on business," She stated.

Watch a Facebook video of IShowSpeed enjoying the jollof:

Richard Nii Quaye addresses IShowSpeed's jollof saga

Speaking to some journalists in a video that has gone viral, Richard Nii Armah Quaye disclosed that he was out of the country when the whole controversy about his brand began.

According to him, uncertainties do happen in business, but they had to move beyond the challenge and strive forward.

He claimed managers of Chickenman were not happy about how things turned out, but even with that, the brand continues to be one of the finest on the market, feeding thousands of Ghanaians every day.

He further pleaded with Ghanaians to look beyond the saga and continue to patronise their products.

“Chickman is one of the loyal brands in Ghana, committed to serving Ghanaians with the best, and so I am pleading with them not to stop buying from us,” he stated.

Watch the TikTok video of Richard Nii Armah Quaye speaking below:

Wode Maya speaks on IShowSpeed jollof saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on how Wode Maya, the well-known Ghanaian YouTuber who served as IShowSpeed’s tour guide during his visit to Ghana, reacted to the jollof rice controversy.

He explained that many people jabbed the brand without knowing what really happened. According to him, Speed personally asked for the large jollof pot because he had seen similar videos online.

He further mentioned that Speed requested the big pot of jollof after he watched massive cooking scenes, including those of Hilda Baci’s sessions.

